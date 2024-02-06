CHICAGO (AP) — Dominique Davenport was waiting for a ride home after getting off the MetroLink light rail one night in East St. Louis, Illinois, when he heard an argument followed by gunshots behind him on the station's platform.

A teenager had been killed, the latest act of violence for a St. Louis-area transit system with a reputation for crime and where anyone could board without even showing a ticket.

“You could just be getting off work and somebody gets an attitude," Davenport said. “Big drug addicts, drug dealers, you’ve got so many different personalities, so many different types of people who go through things. And everybody catches the train.”

As transportation hubs across the country attempt to win back riders who haven't returned since the pandemic — 26% as of September 2023 — one major obstacle is the sometimes inaccurate perception that transit crime is on the rise. Many systems are bulking up enforcement and targeting their efforts on people who try to ride without paying.

MetroLink has begun adding 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal gates to ensure customers can't enter the platform without a valid fare card. That's a major change from the honor system the two-state light rail had employed since its inception in 1993, with fares only enforced through onboard spot checks and the threat of fines for repeat violators.

Transit systems in other metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and San Francisco, already required upfront payments, but lately they have been fortifying the entrance gates to curb the temptation for riders to simply hurdle a turnstile.

But does cracking down on ticketless riders really help eliminate violent crime? As Janno Lieber, chairman and CEO of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, explained, “not every fare evader is a criminal” but virtually all criminals “evaded the fare.”

The new gates being installed at the St. Louis-area MetroLink stations are commonly known elsewhere as “fare gates.” But Kevin Scott, general manager for security at Bi-State Development, the agency overseeing transit in the region, is quick to correct the reference. They are “security gates,” he says, stressing that the $52 million purchase, which also includes the addition of 1,200 regularly monitored cameras, is less about catching fare-skippers than improving safety.

“We’ve seen it time and again where something plays out on the street, then everybody runs for the MetroLink platform and that’s where the shooting happens or that’s where the stabbing happens,” Scott said. “We’re really trying to impact the overall perception that the system is unsafe. We could have taken five or six steps forward with security, but if we have an incident play out, now we’re three or four steps back.”

Assaults and homicides on public transit roughly doubled between 2011 and 2023, according to the Federal Transit Administration. Several transit agencies, including the St. Louis MetroLink, have reported a recent drop in crime.

There is less current national data about the link between crime and fare evasion. However, people who didn't pay a fare accounted for nearly 94% of those arrested for violent crimes on the Los Angeles Metro from May 2023 through April 2024. Metro is testing taller fare gates and some stations now require customers to tap a card when they exit as well as enter.