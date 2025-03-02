TORVAIANICA, Italy (AP) — Moira Camila Garnica and a group of fellow migrant transgender women have been gathering at their parish church to pray for Pope Francis as he continues to battle pneumonia in a Rome hospital, about an hour away from this modest seaside town.

Many grew up Catholic in Argentina like Francis, and their prayers encompass gratitude for his outreach – several met him in person – as well as hope that the door he opened toward a doubly marginalized community will not be shut in the future.

“The biggest fear is that you never know how things will be in the future, should he no longer lead the church, that it might go backwards,” said Garnica, 47. “We hope that the church will continue with this empathy, continue to be open to everyone, continue to help, because sometimes one person can take a big step forward and then others take three steps back.”

Garnica and several other Latin American women, most sex workers who have been in Italy for a couple of decades, gathered for evening Mass in late February at the Blessed Immaculate Virgin Church. It was here they found food, medicine and basic financial assistance when Italy’s strict COVID-19 lockdown rendered them unable to work, isolated and destitute.

The parish priest, the Rev. Andrea Conocchia, invited them to write letters to Francis outlining their needs. The Vatican’s almoner office not only provided money but brought a few dozen of them to the Vatican for vaccines. Years later, some were invited to a lunch for the poor with the pope.

“In this Covid period, it was important that Pope Francis got inside the mind of transgender women, in the mind of the human beings that we are, and started to treat us like human beings, and that I think is the moment when faith or Christianity could embrace us,” said Carla Segovia.

The 48-year-old woman, of Indigenous Bolivian descent, left her native Argentina as a college student during its financial crisis more than 20 years ago. She has been working as a prostitute since she started to pay for her gender surgeries as a youth, and calls the violence and discrimination she has faced a tough test of “your potential to survive.”

Now that Francis is ill, she said she wants to “transmit to him our strength, the same thing that he brought to us in the difficult time of the pandemic. We want to inoculate him with this strength that is so crucial – the fact that you need to fight for your life.”

Gender transition is a controversial issue in many countries including the United States, where Catholic bishops reject it, and immigration is also roiling politics on both sides of the Atlantic. But Francis has made inclusion a hallmark of his papacy; specifically, the Vatican has stated it’s permissible, under certain circumstances, for trans people to be baptized as Catholics and serve as godparents.

Segovia and other women in their community were involved in the church as children but later felt their identity and work pushed them away – until they came to the Torvaianica parish’s food distribution site, during the pandemic lockdown.

“We Latin Americans are very Catholic, but being trans, many doors close, and people walk away from us, and we walk away too,” Garnica said. “The word-of-mouth was that this church welcomed you, helped you, and I came to ask for help because I felt so alone.”