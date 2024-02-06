All sections
WorldJanuary 11, 2025

Trams collide in the French city of Strasbourg, injuring dozens, though none critically

PARIS (AP) — Two trams collided in Strasbourg in eastern France on Saturday, causing dozens of injuries, though none critical, authorities said. The accident took place during the afternoon in a tunnel leading to the station near the city's central train station.

Police officers block the access to the station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
Police officers block the access to the station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A soldier guards the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
A soldier guards the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A soldier guards the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
A soldier guards the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter rushes to the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
A firefighter rushes to the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers and rescue workers gather at the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
Police officers and rescue workers gather at the train station after two trams collided, injuring dozens of people, though none critically, firefighters said, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An additional 100 people, though uninjured, were assessed for shock or stress, said René Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service. Emergency services deployed 130 firefighters, 50 rescue vehicles and established a wide safety perimeter.

“Around 50 people are in a state of relative emergency, with injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains. But there are no critical injuries. It could have been much worse,” Cellier said.

The exact cause of the collision was unclear but local media reported that one of the trams was reversing at the time.

Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, who visited the site, described the incident as a “brutal collision” and expressed her gratitude to emergency responders. “I am at the station with the injured and rescuers. Thank you for your mobilization,” she said on X. She urged the public not to obstruct rescue operations.

Images shared on social media showed two severely damaged tram cars, one of which had derailed in the tunnel.

Strasbourg, the first major French city to reinstate tram services in 1994, had not experienced a significant tram accident until now, according to French media. Authorities launched an investigation to determine what caused the collision.

Cleanup operations continued Saturday evening, and residents were advised to avoid the area around the train station.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

