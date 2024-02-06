COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least one person was killed and four people injured when a train running along Norway’s northern coast derailed Thursday with at least 50 people on board, Norwegian media reported.

Initial reports suggested that people with minor injuries were found at the scene.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) —

Train operator SJ said 90 tickets for the train had been sold but it could not immediately say how many people were on board.

Police spokesman Kenneth Lauritsen told the newspaper Dagbladet that one person had died in the derailment. Five or six people were injured. Police earlier had told Norwegian news agency NTB that people with minor injuries were found at the scene. They were alerted to the derailment at 1238 GMT.