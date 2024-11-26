All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 26, 2024

Traffic citations against Dolphins' Tyreek Hill dismissed after officers no-show at hearing

MIAMI (AP) — Traffic citations issued to Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill after

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This body cam image released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill being arrested during a traffic stop, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - This body cam image released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill being arrested during a traffic stop, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — Traffic citations issued to Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a September altercation with police have been dismissed after the charging officers didn't attend a court hearing.

Hill's tickets for careless driving and failing to wear a seat belt were dismissed after the Miami-Dade Police officers failed to show up for a Monday hearing. The tickets were issued after Hill was stopped outside Hard Rock Stadium for allegedly speeding before the Dolphins' season opener on Sept. 8. The stop escalated and an officer pulled Hill from the car, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Hill said in a Tuesday post on the social platform X, “Where all the internet cops now”.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said it would have a statement later Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police body camera video from the September stop showed Hill appeared to speed past two motorcycle officers who were monitoring traffic on a road outside the stadium. They pulled over his McLaren sports car and one tapped on his window. Hill, 30, handed the officer his driver's license, but told the officer repeatedly, “Don’t knock on my window like that." He then put his window back up.

Their verbal exchange escalated and the officers soon pulled him from the car, forcing Hill face-first to the ground. The officers cursed at Hill but he did not resist their physical force or strike at them in the video. He did tell one officer, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

Hill was eventually stood up, but then an officer dragged him into a sitting position on the curb after he said a knee injury made that difficult.

After about 30 minutes, Hill was issued citations and allowed to enter the stadium.

One officer was placed on administrative duty and an internal affairs investigation was launched. No results have been released.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 26
Surveillance tech advances by Biden could aid in Trump's pro...
WorldNov. 26
Online auction of confiscated booze features hard-to-find bo...
WorldNov. 26
Trump’s latest tariff plan aims at multiple countries. What ...
WorldNov. 26
Trump won about 2.5M more votes than in 2020, some in unexpe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Tank containing oil drilling byproducts explodes and catches fire near GM facility in Michigan
WorldNov. 26
Tank containing oil drilling byproducts explodes and catches fire near GM facility in Michigan
The world's oldest man has died in England at 112
WorldNov. 26
The world's oldest man has died in England at 112
Thanksgiving Travel Latest: TSA braces for ‘busiest ever’ holiday
WorldNov. 26
Thanksgiving Travel Latest: TSA braces for ‘busiest ever’ holiday
Childhood cancer patients in Lebanon must battle disease while under fire
WorldNov. 26
Childhood cancer patients in Lebanon must battle disease while under fire
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Tuesday, November 26, 2024
WorldNov. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Presidents have used immigration 'parole' since the 1950s. Now it could disappear under Trump
WorldNov. 26
Presidents have used immigration 'parole' since the 1950s. Now it could disappear under Trump
New rule allows HIV-positive organ transplants
WorldNov. 26
New rule allows HIV-positive organ transplants
Mexico suggests it would impose its own tariffs to retaliate against any Trump tariffs
WorldNov. 26
Mexico suggests it would impose its own tariffs to retaliate against any Trump tariffs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy