WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation may have cooled a bit last month but it could be a short reprieve as President Donald Trump's tariffs are widely expected to keep prices elevated in the coming months.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department is expected to report that in February the consumer price index rose 2.9% from a year ago, according to economists surveyed by FactSet. That would be down slightly from 3% in January and the first drop in five months. It fell to a 3 1/2 year low of 2.4% in September.

Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, are also expected to slip to 3.2%, down from 3.3% in January. Economists watch core prices closely because they often provide a better read on where inflation is headed.

Yet both measures have largely become stuck at the levels reached last summer, when a retreat in inflation largely stalled after dropping steeply its peak of 9.1% in June 2022. Stubborn inflation would create political problems for Trump, who promised as a candidate to “knock the hell out of inflation."

And with Trump imposing — or threatening to impose — a wide range of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, Europe and India, most economists forecast price growth will likely remain elevated this year.

“There's no real progress toward that 2% goal,” Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade Americas, a financial services firm, said. “I suspect that you're going to start seeing inflation numbers go the other way.”

Wednesday's update is unlikely to move the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve much closer toward cutting their key interest rate, which they reduced three times last year amid signs that inflation was fading. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in January that rate cuts were on hold and another reduction is highly unlikely at the Fed's meeting next week.

On a monthly basis, both headline and core prices are projected to have risen 0.3% in February from the previous month. That would be an improvement from January, when overall inflation spiked 0.5%, but increases at that pace are still too large to get inflation on a yearly basis back to the Fed's 2% target.

The biggest wild card for the Fed — and the economy as a whole — are the tariffs and Trump's threats to impose more. Since his inauguration in January, Trump has imposed 20% taxes on all imports from China, and 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico, though most of those tariffs have been suspended for a month.

On Wednesday, the administration increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when Trump's seesawing tariff threats are jolting the stock market and raising fears of an economic slowdown.

The European Union responded in kind almost immediately announcing retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products.