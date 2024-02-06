All sections
November 9, 2024

Tourists in Rome now have a walkway to visit the Trevi Fountain but can't toss coins

ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome won’t be allowed to toss coins over their shoulders into the Trevi Fountain, following tradition, though an elevated walkway now gives limited access to the monument during maintenance work.

AP News, Associated Press
People walk along an elevated walkway that gives limited access to the Trevi Fountain monument during maintenance work in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
People walk along an elevated walkway that gives limited access to the Trevi Fountain monument during maintenance work in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People take selfies on a elevated walkway that gives limited access to the Trevi Fountain monument during maintenance work in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
People take selfies on a elevated walkway that gives limited access to the Trevi Fountain monument during maintenance work in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A small pool is seen in front of the Trevi Fountain to allow tourists to throw their coins in it, as the fountain has been emptied to undergo maintenance work that it is expected to be completed by the end of the year, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome won't be allowed to toss coins over their shoulders into the Trevi Fountain, following tradition, though an elevated walkway now gives limited access to the monument during maintenance work.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inaugurated the steel walkway on Saturday, saying it will provide tourists with a close-up view of the fountain and calling it a “unique experience” that won’t be ruined by overcrowding.

The walkway over the fountain’s basin will be able to accommodate about 130 people at a time.

But tourists won’t be allowed to toss coins from there, as the fountain is currently drained, and could face a 50-euro fine if they do, the mayor warned.

City lore has it that tossing a coin into the Baroque fountain will ensure a return trip to Rome.

Gualtieri said a small pool has been set up next to the walkway to collect the coins, which are donated to the Caritas charity to fund meals for people in need.

The walkway will remain until the end of the maintenance work, which is expected to finish by year's end.

Rome city officials are devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain. Under the plan, visitors will be required to book online and pay 2 euros ($2.20). Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.

