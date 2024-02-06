ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome won’t be allowed to toss coins over their shoulders into the Trevi Fountain, following tradition, though an elevated walkway now gives limited access to the monument during maintenance work.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inaugurated the steel walkway on Saturday, saying it will provide tourists with a close-up view of the fountain and calling it a “unique experience” that won’t be ruined by overcrowding.

The walkway over the fountain’s basin will be able to accommodate about 130 people at a time.

But tourists won’t be allowed to toss coins from there, as the fountain is currently drained, and could face a 50-euro fine if they do, the mayor warned.