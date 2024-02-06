Tornadoes touch down around Houston, killing 1

HOUSTON (AP) — At least one person has died and four more were injured as several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes and flipping vehicles.

By Saturday afternoon, the storm system was moving east, into Louisiana, where tornado warnings were issued.

"These storms are probably going to get a lot worse this evening and overnight the further east you go,” said Josh Lichter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

One person died in the Liverpool area, located south of Houston, and four people suffered injuries that weren't considered critical, said Madison Polston, spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.