He said the talks will be primarily focused on “restoring the entire complex of U.S.-Russian relations” as well as organizing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and the meeting of the two presidents.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News Sunday that he and national security adviser Mike Waltz will travel to Saudi Arabia for talks on Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian officials in the coming days to seek an end to the fighting in Ukraine.