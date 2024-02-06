WASHINGTON (AP) — The top federal prosecutor for the nation's capital, who promoted President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, has formed a “special unit” to investigate election offenses, according to an email sent to lawyers in his office on Monday.

Interim District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Ed Martin said the “Special Unit: Election Accountability" has already opened one investigation and “will continue to make sure that all the election laws of our nation are obeyed,” according to the email reviewed by The Associated Press.

Martin, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to permanently take the position, was involved in the “Stop the Steal" movement, which was animated by lies about fraud after Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Martin also served on the board of a nonprofit that raised money for Capitol riot defendants and their families and legally represented at least three defendants in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot criminal cases, including a Proud Boys member who pleaded guilty to felony charges.

In the email announcing the new unit, Martin recounted uncovering “voter registration fraud” while serving as chairman of the Board of Elections in St. Louis years ago. That led to the implementation of “accountability measures to make sure that electronic machines had a paper trail," he wrote.

“Nearly 20 years later, Americans do not have confidence in our election systems," Martin wrote. “One of the best ways to restore that confidence is to protect our systems and demand accountability.”

Martin did not provide additional details about the investigation his office has already opened, and spokespeople for the office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials at the Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to questions about Martin’s effort, which was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

Democrats reacted skeptically to Martin establishing the unit, noting his involvement with Trump's efforts to spread false claims about the 2020 election.

California Sen. Alex Padilla, the top Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee, which oversees elections, said he is concerned that the unit would be “more focused on attacking political enemies than protecting all Americans’ right to vote in free and fair elections.”

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said Martin’s new unit is “all about installing a nationwide policy of ‘heads I win, tails you lose.’”

“If the GOP wins, there’s a mandate to trash the Constitution; if they lose, it means the election was stolen,” said Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. “America is going to have to defend free and fair elections against these autocrats and veteran saboteurs of democracy.”