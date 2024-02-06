Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard district based in Boston, testified Friday that he was surprised to learn at the hearing that the crew of the Polar Prince support vessel, in hindsight, felt a slight shudder around the time the Titan sub imploded on its way to the Titanic.

At the time, the Polar Prince crew apparently didn’t think much it, but Frederick said it was “unconscionable that they wouldn’t share that.”

While there were conflicting reports of sounds heard underwater, Frederick said the Polar Prince report would have been important information for searchers. “It certainly would’ve changed the equation,” he testified. He stopped short of speculating on whether the Coast Guard would have opted against a search.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Witnesses testified that the company that operated an experimental deep-water submersible that imploded, killing five people, put profits over safety and ignored warning signs before the disaster. Several company officials, meanwhile, spoke of the explorer spirit and taking calculated risks to push humankind’s boundaries.

Those different viewpoints emerged as the Coast Guard panel on Friday wraps up two weeks of testimony on the Titan disaster last year. The panel is tasked with determining why the carbon-fiber submersible was lost 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) deep on the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic.

Testimony painted contrasting images of greed and hubris as OceanGate sought out well-heeled clients for its submersible made from carbon fiber — a material that was untested at such depths — versus modern-day explorers who carefully considered risks as they sought to open the deepest depths of the world’s oceans to more people.

On Friday, Matthew McCoy, a Coast Guard veteran who served for several months as operations technician for OceanGate, also said he had safety concerns when he learned the company broke ties with the University of Washington’s applied physics lab, that Boeing wasn’t going to construct the carbon fiber hull, and that the thickness of the hull had been reduced.

He also had concerns about the financial model when he learned there would be paying passengers.

At a lunch meeting to raise concerns, OceanGate co-founder Stockston Rush told McCoy the vessel would be flagged in the Bahamas and launched from Canada to avoid U.S. regulations, McCoy said. McCoy said there could be U.S. regulatory concerns if it went to a U.S. port and Rush told him, “If the Coast Guard became a problem, then he would buy himself a congressman and make it go away.”

McCoy said it was a “tense” conversation and that he was “aghast.” He resigned.

Guillermo Sohnlein, who helped found OceanGate with Rush, described the lofty goal “to give humanity greater access to the ocean, specifically the deep ocean.” Using carbon fiber for the pressure hull was hardly a novel idea, he said, and noted Rush himself was the first human to test the design.

But former operations director David Lochridge said the company was committed only to profit making.