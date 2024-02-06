Timothée Chalamet returns to 'SNL' as host — and musical guest

NEW YORK (AP) — Timothée Chalamet will return to “Saturday Night Live” for his third stint as a host — but this time, he'll be pulling double duty.

NBC announced Friday that comedian Dave Chappelle will host the sketch show Jan. 18, with musical guest GloRilla, while Chalamet will be the host and musical guest on Jan. 25.

It's Chappelle's fourth time hosting. The trio of announced performers are all in the thick of awards season. Chappelle and GloRilla, one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024, are each nominated for Grammys at the Feb. 2 show. Chalamet has been nominated for a slew of acting awards for “A Complete Unknown” and is considered a contender for the Oscars, whose nominations will be announced Jan. 19.