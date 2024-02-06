NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly haired doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides — characters that Chalamet has played in “Wonka” and the “Dune” movies. At times, adoring fans heaped their attention on the look-alikes, apparently thinking they were face-to-face with the real Chalamet.

The event, advertised on flyers around New York, was one of several look-alike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po. As word spread on social media, thousands of people RSVP'd to the event, which promised $50 to the winner.

But minutes after the competition began — and before the actor made his entrance — police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organizers were slapped with a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.” At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why.