Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan chat fame and friendship

LONDON (AP) — Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan may be juggling multiple releases and busy schedules, but the bright young stars managed to reunite on Wednesday in London for a conversation at the British Film Institute.

The former co-stars met on Greta Gerwig’s 2017 high school film “Lady Bird” and were paired up again several years later in her adaptation of “Little Women.”

Though professionally their lives have taken them in different directions, they’ve remained friends and will “dip back in every few years” to catch up, Ronan said.

“That is what is so beautiful about this point in our lives, we’re really lucky that the two of us are doing really well and our paths can continue to cross,” Ronan added, as her husband, Jack Lowden supported from the audience.

Both had busy years appearing in multiple film releases that are now vying for awards recognition.