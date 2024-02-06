All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 18, 2024

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan chat fame and friendship

LONDON (AP) —

SIAN WATSON, Associated Press
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan, left, and Timothee Chalamet pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for an 'In Conversation' event at the BFI Southbank, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

LONDON (AP) — Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan may be juggling multiple releases and busy schedules, but the bright young stars managed to reunite on Wednesday in London for a conversation at the British Film Institute.

The former co-stars met on Greta Gerwig’s 2017 high school film “Lady Bird” and were paired up again several years later in her adaptation of “Little Women.”

Though professionally their lives have taken them in different directions, they’ve remained friends and will “dip back in every few years” to catch up, Ronan said.

“That is what is so beautiful about this point in our lives, we’re really lucky that the two of us are doing really well and our paths can continue to cross,” Ronan added, as her husband, Jack Lowden supported from the audience.

Both had busy years appearing in multiple film releases that are now vying for awards recognition.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chalamet took on the role of Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown,” which is out Christmas day, and Ronan played a young alcoholic who tries to escape the depths of her addiction by moving home to the Orkney Islands in Scotland in “The Outrun.”

Chalamet also stepped back into the role of Paul Atreides in the epic sci-fi “Dune: Part Two,” and Ronan starred in Steve McQueen’s “Blitz.”

The audience watched back-to-back scenes of the collaborations with Gerwig. Chalamet quipped that a “Lady Bird scene is a lot better than I remember it being!”

The conversation then shifted to their relationship with fame.

Chalamet said it’s the “most boring thing to talk about in my life.”

Ronan agreed: “I just pretended that all of that doesn’t exist.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
Invasive 'murder hornets' are wiped out in the US, officials...
WorldDec. 18
How New York prosecutors used a terrorism law in the charges...
WorldDec. 18
Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands
WorldDec. 18
US retreats from massive air bag recall and says industry co...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
23XI Racing and Front Row can compete in 2025 as chartered teams in legal victory
WorldDec. 18
23XI Racing and Front Row can compete in 2025 as chartered teams in legal victory
Judge: Pardoning Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes for Capitol riot plot would be 'frightening'
WorldDec. 18
Judge: Pardoning Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes for Capitol riot plot would be 'frightening'
New York man finds mastodon jaw while gardening in his backyard
WorldDec. 18
New York man finds mastodon jaw while gardening in his backyard
US effort to curb China's and Russia's access to advanced computer chips 'inadequate,' report finds
WorldDec. 18
US effort to curb China's and Russia's access to advanced computer chips 'inadequate,' report finds
Manhattan man pleads guilty to helping establish secret Chinese police station in NYC
WorldDec. 18
Manhattan man pleads guilty to helping establish secret Chinese police station in NYC
Wisconsin police go quiet on school shooting as search for answers continues
WorldDec. 18
Wisconsin police go quiet on school shooting as search for answers continues
Supreme Court to weigh state moves to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
WorldDec. 18
Supreme Court to weigh state moves to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sells for over $5M
WorldDec. 18
Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sells for over $5M
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy