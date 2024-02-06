All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 19, 2025

TikTok goes dark in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok’s app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday evening just before as a federal law that bans the popular social media platform went into effect.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A TikTok logo is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A TikTok logo is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok’s app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday evening just before as a federal law that bans the popular social media platform went into effect.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

By 10:50pm Eastern Standard Time, the app was not found on Apple and Google’s app stores, which are prohibited from offering the platform under a law that required TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a U.S. ban.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Chicago prepares for deportation arrests targeting hundreds next week after Trump takes office
WorldJan. 18
Chicago prepares for deportation arrests targeting hundreds next week after Trump takes office
Man's dramatic rescue of dog from freezing river in Vermont caught on video
WorldJan. 18
Man's dramatic rescue of dog from freezing river in Vermont caught on video
Fox exec calls Brady rumors 'a never-ending, merry-go-round' of narratives
WorldJan. 18
Fox exec calls Brady rumors 'a never-ending, merry-go-round' of narratives
Extreme cold forecast for much of US in coming days
WorldJan. 18
Extreme cold forecast for much of US in coming days
Trump says he 'most likely' will give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban
WorldJan. 18
Trump says he 'most likely' will give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban
1985 was the last time an inauguration was indoors. Ronald and Nancy Reagan felt they had no choice
WorldJan. 18
1985 was the last time an inauguration was indoors. Ronald and Nancy Reagan felt they had no choice
A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial is set to begin. Here’s what to know about the case
WorldJan. 18
A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial is set to begin. Here’s what to know about the case
Tens of thousands are expected to converge on Washington for a march days before Trump takes office
WorldJan. 18
Tens of thousands are expected to converge on Washington for a march days before Trump takes office
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy