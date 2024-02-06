All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 22, 2024

Tiger's son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn't the only member of his family that can produce big moments. His 15-year-old son

AP News, Associated Press
Tiger Woods, right, congratulates his son Charlie Woods after his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods, right, congratulates his son Charlie Woods after his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charlie Woods, front, and his caddie Luke Wise react after his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Charlie Woods, front, and his caddie Luke Wise react after his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tiger Woods, center, reacts to his son Charlie Wood's hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods, center, reacts to his son Charlie Wood's hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charlie Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole that went in for a hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Charlie Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole that went in for a hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charlie Woods, left, walks on the fourth fairway after hitting a hole-in-on as his father Tiger Woods follows during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Charlie Woods, left, walks on the fourth fairway after hitting a hole-in-on as his father Tiger Woods follows during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn't the only member of his family that can produce big moments. His 15-year-old son Charlie made his first ace Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Woods was more excited than if he had made the hole-in-one himself.

Charlie Woods hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament that pairs mostly major champions with family members.

He didn't even know it went in the hole. A large gallery by the green began wildly cheering, as did another group of fans on the other side of the hole, most of them holding up their index finger — some downward to indicate it went in the hole, some upward to show his score. Television cameras finally confirmed it for him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Woods gave a hard embrace to his son, then playfully shoved him away.

"First one,” Charlie said as cameras surrounded him.

Better yet, it gave them a temporary share of the lead. This is the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 22
Trump threatens to try take back the Panama Canal. The US re...
WorldDec. 22
What we know about the deadly Christmas market attack in Ger...
WorldDec. 22
Russia's Putin holds talks with Slovakian PM Fico, in a rare...
WorldDec. 22
When 2025 arrives, so will the end of the amateur athlete in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NASA's Parker Solar Probe aims to fly closer to the sun like never before
WorldDec. 22
NASA's Parker Solar Probe aims to fly closer to the sun like never before
Destructive Cyclone Chido unearths tensions between locals and migrants in France's Mayotte
WorldDec. 22
Destructive Cyclone Chido unearths tensions between locals and migrants in France's Mayotte
Stampedes in Nigeria leave at least 32 dead during Christmas food distribution
WorldDec. 22
Stampedes in Nigeria leave at least 32 dead during Christmas food distribution
German authorities received a warning last year about the suspect in Christmas market attack
WorldDec. 22
German authorities received a warning last year about the suspect in Christmas market attack
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 16, Palestinian officials say
WorldDec. 22
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 16, Palestinian officials say
Isolated Chicago communities secure money for a coveted transit project before Trump takes office
WorldDec. 22
Isolated Chicago communities secure money for a coveted transit project before Trump takes office
Caitlin Clark effect hasn't reversed the decades-long decline in girls basketball participation
WorldDec. 22
Caitlin Clark effect hasn't reversed the decades-long decline in girls basketball participation
Winter is hitting Gaza and many Palestinians have little protection from the cold
WorldDec. 22
Winter is hitting Gaza and many Palestinians have little protection from the cold
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy