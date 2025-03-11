All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 11, 2025

Tiger Woods says he ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury likely to keep him out of the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods announced he had a less invasive surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon on Tuesday, yet another injury that would seem likely to keep him out of the Masters and perhaps other major championships this year.

DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
FILE - Tiger Woods flips his club after his shot to the 10th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - Tiger Woods flips his club after his shot to the 10th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods announced he had a less invasive surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon on Tuesday, yet another injury that would seem likely to keep him out of the Masters and perhaps other major championships this year.

Woods posted the development on his social media accounts without detailing how long he expected to be out.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

He said he had minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon that the doctor said went smoothly. Such surgeries involve smaller incisions, and the recovery time is quicker. But most recoveries take a month before someone can even put weight on their foot.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Woods said he would focus on rehab and recovery.

The Masters is April 10-13. Woods set the Masters record last year by making the cut for the 24th time in a row. But he has not competed outside of his indoor league — except for 18 holes of the Seminole Pro-Member last week — since missing the cut in the British Open last summer.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 11
NTSB urges ban on some helicopter flights at Washington airp...
WorldMar. 11
UK police arrest a man on suspicion of manslaughter over Nor...
WorldMar. 11
Trump is buying a Tesla. A look at the harsh things he's had...
WorldMar. 11
Explainer: What's a recession and why is rising anxiety abou...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Measles cases are still rising in Texas. Here's what you should know about the contagious virus
WorldMar. 11
Measles cases are still rising in Texas. Here's what you should know about the contagious virus
4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy in hyperbaric chamber explosion
WorldMar. 11
4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy in hyperbaric chamber explosion
Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says
WorldMar. 11
Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces financial trouble
WorldMar. 11
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces financial trouble
Trump slump: Can the president restore trust in his economic plans after his tariffs create fear?
WorldMar. 11
Trump slump: Can the president restore trust in his economic plans after his tariffs create fear?
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
WorldMar. 11
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
WorldMar. 11
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
Supreme Court seems intent on taking small steps in dealing with challenges to Trump's agenda
WorldMar. 11
Supreme Court seems intent on taking small steps in dealing with challenges to Trump's agenda
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy