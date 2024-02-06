LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorful dancing bears during cocktails. Tie-dye clothing mixed with black-tie. Oh yeah, the Grateful Dead was in the house to kick off Grammy weekend.

The legendary jam band was honored for its musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Persons of the Year on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards.

The band's iconic skull logo was prominent in the ever-changing graphics on stage. Their well-known dancing bears posed for photos with attendees.

Devoted Deadhead Andy Cohen hosted the 2 1/2-hour show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. He recounted convincing his parents to let him drive from St. Louis to Wisconsin to catch his first Dead concert as a teenager.

“I venture to say they are the great American band," Cohen said. "What a wonder they are.”

So what if the Dead owns just two Grammys, for lifetime achievement in 2007 and best music film in 2018. They made their mark with a unique style and long improvisations blending such genres as rock, blues, jazz, folk and psychedelia.

“Longevity was never a major concern of ours,” 77-year-old guitarist Bob Weir said, drawing laughs. “Spreading joy through the music was all we ever really had in mind and we got plenty of that done.”

Drummer Mickey Hart paid homage to the band's free-spirited fans.

“The Deadheads have kept the dream alive for 60 years now and continue to take this music into the next century,” he said. “Before the world even knew what to make of us, our community lifted us up and kept us going. Without support there would be no Grateful Dead.”

Actor Woody Harrelson told a few long-winded tales about his adventures with the band, including “going drugless to Thailand with Bobby, which is not easy for either of us.”

Weir and Hart were joined onstage to accept the award by three of their bandmates’ offspring: Grahame Lesh, Trixie Garcia and Justin Kreutzmann.

Lesh’s father, Phil, died in October at age 84. Garcia’s father, Jerry, died in 1995 at age 53. Kreutzmann’s father, Bill, didn’t attend and instead gave his thanks in a video message.

“I can feel his spirit in the house,” the 81-year-old Hart said of Bill Kreutzmann. “He’s in the music, he’s in the rhythm, the heartbeat of everything we built together all these years.”

Grahame Lesh was busy all night playing guitar as part of the backing band led by musical director Don Was. He sang with The War on Drugs during “Box of Rain,” composed by his father.

Weir opened the show on guitar backed by an orchestra. They soon gave way to The War and Treaty performing “Samson and Delilah” with Stewart Copeland and Mick Fleetwood taking turns on drum solos.