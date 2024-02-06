All sections
WorldMarch 10, 2025

Tibetans scuffle with police outside the Chinese Embassy in India as they mark uprising anniversary

NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of

RISHI LEKHI and ASHWINI BHATIA, Associated Press
Police try to detain protesting Tibetan exiles during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police try to detain protesting Tibetan exiles during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tibetan children watch their parents shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Tibetan children watch their parents shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An exiled Tibetan gets her face painted before participating in a march to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
An exiled Tibetan gets her face painted before participating in a march to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An exiled Tibetan gets her face painted in the colors of the Tibetan national flag before participating in a march to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
An exiled Tibetan gets her face painted in the colors of the Tibetan national flag before participating in a march to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering, center, observes a minute's silence with others as they mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
President of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering, center, observes a minute's silence with others as they mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetan Buddhist nuns participate in an event to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan Buddhist nuns participate in an event to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetan school children mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a foot march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan school children mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a foot march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetan artists play a tune to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan artists play a tune to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetan artists pray to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan artists pray to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An exiled Tibetan waves the national flag as Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibet's capital Lhasa, by participating in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
An exiled Tibetan waves the national flag as Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibet's capital Lhasa, by participating in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetan artists sing a song to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetan artists sing a song to mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they gather at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Exiled Tibetans mark the 66th anniversary of an uprising in Tibetan capital Lhasa, as they participate in a march in Dharamshala, India, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans from the bus after she is detained and taken to police station during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans from the bus after she is detained and taken to police station during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police try to detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police try to detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police try to detain a protesting exile Tibetan during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police try to detain a protesting exile Tibetan during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi,India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police try to detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police try to detain protesting exile Tibetans during a protest outside Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March, 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of Tibetan protesters clashed with police outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Monday as Tibetans living in exile marked the 66th anniversary of their uprising against China that was crushed by Chinese forces.

As in past years, police blocked the protesters from entering the embassy and briefly detained some of them after wrestling them to the ground.

Hundreds also marched in the north Indian town of Dharamshala, the seat of the exiled Tibetan government and home of Dalai Lama, their 89-year-old spiritual leader. Separately, about a hundred Tibetan women gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, an area designated for protests close to Parliament.

The protesters shouted anti-China slogans, carried Tibetan flags and played the national anthems of Tibet and India.

India considers Tibet to be part of China, although it hosts the Tibetan exiles. The 1959 independence uprising was quelled by the Chinese army, forcing Dalai Lama and his followers into exile in India.

Many had their faces painted in colors of the Tibetan national flag. The demonstrators observed a minute of silence to remember Tibetans who lost their lives in the struggle against China. Monks, activists, nuns and schoolchildren marched across the town with banners reading, “Free Tibet” and “Remember, Resist, Return.”

Penpa Tsering — the president of the Central Tibetan Administration, as the exiled Tibetan government calls itself — accused China's leadership of carrying out a "deliberate and dangerous strategy to eliminate the very identity of the Tibetan people.”

“This marks the darkest and most critical period in the history of Tibet," Tsering told the gathering. “As we commemorate the Tibetan National Uprising Day, we honor our brave martyrs, and express solidarity with our brothers and sisters inside Tibet who continue to languish under the oppressive Chinese government.”

The Tibetan government-in-exile in India accuses China of denying the most fundamental human rights to people in Tibet and trying to expunge the Tibetan identity.

China claims Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, but the Tibetans say the Himalayan region was virtually independent until China occupied it in 1950.

The Dalai Lama denies China’s claim that he is a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

___

Bhatia reported from Dharamshala, India.

