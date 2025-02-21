All sections
WorldFebruary 21, 2025

Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.

AP News, Associated Press
Detectives with the Louisville Metro Crime Scene unit examines a scene of a deadly shooting outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital where they died.

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.

Police Maj. Donald Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said.

Boeckman also said police did not know if the victims were connected.

