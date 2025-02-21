LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital where they died.

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.