The United States has brought hundreds of thousands of children from abroad to be adopted by American families. But along the way it left thousands of them without citizenship, through a bureaucratic loophole that the government has been aware of for decades, and hasn’t fixed.

Some of these adoptees live in hiding, fearing that tipping off the government could prompt their removal back to the country the U.S. claimed to have rescued them from. Some have already been deported.

A bill to help them has been introduced in Congress for a decade, and is supported by a rare bipartisan coalition — from liberal immigration groups to the Southern Baptist Convention. But it hasn’t passed. Advocates blame the hyper-partisan frenzy over immigration that has stalled any effort to extend citizenship to anyone, even these adoptees who are legally the children of American parents.

They say they are terrified about what could happen if former President Donald Trump is reelected because he has promised massive immigration raids and detention camps.

Here are the findings of the AP report:

How did this happen?

The modern system of intercountry adoption emerged in the aftermath of the Korean War. American families were desperate for children because access to birth control and societal changes had caused the domestic supply of adoptable babies to plummet. Korea wanted to rid itself of mouths to feed.

Adoption agencies rushed to meet intense demand for babies in the United States. But there were few protections to ensure that parents were able to take care of them, and that they acquired citizenship.

The U.S. had wedged foreign adoptions into a system created for domestic ones. State courts give adopted children new birth certificates that list their adoptive parents’ names, purporting to give them all the privileges of biological children.

But state courts have no control over immigration. After the expensive, long process of adoption, parents were supposed to naturalize their adopted children, but some never did.

Has the U.S. tried to rectify this?

In 2000, U.S. Congress recognized it had left adoptees in this legal limbo and passed the Child Citizenship Act, conferring automatic citizenship to adopted children. But it was designed to streamline the process for adoptive parents, not to help adoptees, and so applied only to those under 18 when it took effect. Everyone born before the arbitrary date of Feb. 27, 1983, was not included. Estimates for how many lack citizenship range from around 15,000 to 75,000.

Efforts since to close that loophole have failed.

“It’s the most classic example of wanting to bang your head against the wall, because how in the world have we not fixed this?” said Hannah Daniel, director of public policy for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the lobbying arm of the Southern Baptist Convention. Foreign adoption is particularly poignant for Evangelical churches, which preach it as a Biblical calling.

“In this day and age in Congress, if not doing anything is an option,” Daniel said, “that is the bet I’m going to take.”