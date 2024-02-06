Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and beyond waved signs denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport! Do something,” said a sign held aloft by one demonstrator in Philadelphia.

The protests were a result of a movement that has organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and accounts across social media issued calls for action, with messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

Outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered in freezing temperatures.

Catie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk’s access to the Treasury Department data was especially concerning to her. She painted a sign depicting Musk puppeteering Trump from his outraised arm — evoking Musk’s straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some have interpreted as a Nazi salute.

“If we don’t stop it and get Congress to do something, it’s an attack on democracy,” Miglietti said.

In Columbus, Ohio, protesters outside the Statehouse shouted, “Wake up USA! Stop the coup that's underway!”

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks — but it started a long time ago,” said Margaret Wilmeth, a self-described senior citizen from Columbus. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance."

Craig and Robin Schroeder drove nearly two hours from their home in Findlay for the demonstration. They described the appointment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a slap to Ohio's military families. The Senate narrowly confirmed Hegseth after questions from members in both parties over his qualifications to lead the military, especially amid allegations of heavy alcohol use and aggressive behavior toward women.