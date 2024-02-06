All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

Thousands protest Trump administration policies in cities across the US

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's

MORGAN LEE, Associated Press
Protesters gather on the state capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)
Protesters gather on the state capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors gather for a rally against Project 2025 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Protestors gather for a rally against Project 2025 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ink on a protestors sign begins to run was rain fell on a protest against Project 20205 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The ink on a protestors sign begins to run was rain fell on a protest against Project 20205 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors march around the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 during a protest rally against Project 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Protestors march around the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 during a protest rally against Project 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors march around the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 during a protest rally against Project 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Protestors march around the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 during a protest rally against Project 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold up signs during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
People hold up signs during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, to demonstrate against the actions of Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)
Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, to demonstrate against the actions of Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, to demonstrate against the actions of Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)
Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, to demonstrate against the actions of Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Protesters demonstrate against Project 2025, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person holds a sign during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A person holds a sign during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Larry Dinger holds a sign during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Larry Dinger holds a sign during a protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights and a proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and beyond waved signs denouncing President Donald Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport! Do something,” said a sign held aloft by one demonstrator in Philadelphia.

The protests were a result of a movement that has organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and accounts across social media issued calls for action, with messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

Outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered in freezing temperatures.

Catie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk’s access to the Treasury Department data was especially concerning to her. She painted a sign depicting Musk puppeteering Trump from his outraised arm — evoking Musk’s straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some have interpreted as a Nazi salute.

“If we don’t stop it and get Congress to do something, it’s an attack on democracy,” Miglietti said.

In Columbus, Ohio, protesters outside the Statehouse shouted, “Wake up USA! Stop the coup that's underway!”

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks — but it started a long time ago,” said Margaret Wilmeth, a self-described senior citizen from Columbus. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance."

Craig and Robin Schroeder drove nearly two hours from their home in Findlay for the demonstration. They described the appointment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a slap to Ohio's military families. The Senate narrowly confirmed Hegseth after questions from members in both parties over his qualifications to lead the military, especially amid allegations of heavy alcohol use and aggressive behavior toward women.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This is my first protest ever, but I can’t imagine a more worthwhile one," said Robin Schroeder, 47.

Demonstrations in several cities piled criticism on Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

“DOGE is not legit,” read one poster on the state Capitol steps in Jefferson, Missouri, where dozens of protesters gathered. “Why does Elon have your Social Security info???”

Members of Congress have expressed concern that DOGE’s involvement with the U.S. government payment system could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official says a tech executive working with DOGE will have “read-only access.”

The Missouri protesters chanted “we will not bend down” and “we will not be silenced.”

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. As Democrats begin to raise their voice in opposition to Trump’s agenda, protests have also begun.

In Alabama, several hundred people gathered outside the Statehouse to protest state and federal actions targeting LGBTQ people.

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey promised to sign legislation declaring that there are only two sexes, male and female — echoing Trump's recent executive order for the federal government to define sex as only male or female.

“The President thinks he has a lot of power," said Patricia Todd, who was the state’s first openly gay lawmaker. “He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity.”

___

Associated Press journalists Joey Cappelletti and Isabella Volmert in Lansing, Michigan; Julie Smyth in Columbus, Ohio; Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Missouri; Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Michael Conroy in Indianapolis, Indiana; Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; and Gabriel Sandoval in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 5
USAID is going away. Here's what it's been doing in South Am...
WorldFeb. 5
Rubio says Trump 'very generously' offered the ability of th...
WorldFeb. 5
Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath bandmates in Bir...
WorldFeb. 5
Aliens, sloths and silliness: Super Bowl ads offer laughs, c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Pam Bondi Swearing In
WorldFeb. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: Pam Bondi Swearing In
Trump’s birthright citizenship order gets put on hold by 2nd federal judge
WorldFeb. 5
Trump’s birthright citizenship order gets put on hold by 2nd federal judge
USAID workers scramble for answers after Trump pulls almost all of them off the job worldwide
WorldFeb. 5
USAID workers scramble for answers after Trump pulls almost all of them off the job worldwide
AI and scientists unite to decipher old scrolls charred by the Vesuvius volcano
WorldFeb. 5
AI and scientists unite to decipher old scrolls charred by the Vesuvius volcano
Bucks adding Kyle Kuzma, sending Khris Middleton to Wizards in trade, AP source says
WorldFeb. 5
Bucks adding Kyle Kuzma, sending Khris Middleton to Wizards in trade, AP source says
Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time of childbirth
WorldFeb. 5
Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time of childbirth
Trump and Musk's dismantling of government is shaking the foundations of US democracy
WorldFeb. 5
Trump and Musk's dismantling of government is shaking the foundations of US democracy
Ex-prosecutor’s trial ends as judge throws out her felony indictment in Ahmaud Arbery death case
WorldFeb. 5
Ex-prosecutor’s trial ends as judge throws out her felony indictment in Ahmaud Arbery death case
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy