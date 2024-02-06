BEIRUT (AP) — Nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike, thousands of supporters of the longtime leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group have flown into Beirut for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Sunday.

Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27 when Israel's air force dropped more than 80 bombs on Hezbollah's main operations room in southern Beirut. It was the biggest and most consequential of Israel’s targeted killings in years.

The death of Nasrallah, one of the Iran-backed Shiite group's founders and Hezbollah's leader of more than 30 years, was a huge blow to the group he had transformed into a potent force in the Middle East.

Hezbollah, which the U.S. and some of its allies has designated a terrorist organization, has suffered significant losses in the latest war with Israel, including the killing of several of its most senior military and political figures.

His cousin and successor Hashem Safieddine, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb a few days later, will be laid to rest in his hometown in southern Lebanon. The two had temporarily been buried in secret locations. Hezbollah earlier this month announced plans for their official funerals.

Crowds are expected to gather on Sunday at Beirut's main sports stadium for a funeral ceremony before Nasrallah's interment.

Flights from Iraq, where Hezbollah has a huge following among Iraqi Shiites, have been full for days on end. According to an Iraqi transportation ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the flights, up to 6,000 people have flown to Beirut over the past days.

Among those who arrived from overseas was also American commentator Jackson Hinkle, who regularly spreads false information on social media, especially in support of Russia and its war on Ukraine.

“I am honored to be attending the funeral,” Hinkle posted on the social media platform X after arriving this week in Beirut.