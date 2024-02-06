Things to know about the shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin

Three people were killed and others were injured Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin. The shooting happened days before the Christmas break. Police said the student who opened fire was among the dead.

Here are some things to know about the shooting in Wisconsin's capital city:

What happened in Madison?

The shooting occurred late Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School. Police said a teenage student opened fire, killing another student and a teacher. The shooter also was dead, likely by suicide, Police Chief Shon Barnes said. Responding police officers did not fire their weapons, Barnes said.

Investigators believe the shooter used a 9mm pistol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The school website shows that Friday was to be the last scheduled day of classes before the holiday break.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and officials were in touch with local authorities to provide support. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also has been briefed on the situation.

What is known about the school?

Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational and has about 390 students from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

"Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able," the school posted on its Facebook page. “Please pray for our Challenger Family.”