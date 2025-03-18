OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma woman recalled a traveling evangelist who preached at her family's church in Osage County more than 40 years ago.

The preacher, along with his wife and son, eventually befriended the woman's family and stayed in their home, she said. That's when the woman alleged the sexual abuse began, in 1982 when she was just 12 years old.

On Monday, former Texas megachurch pastor Robert Preston Morris, 63, surrendered to authorities in Osage County after being indicted on child sexual abuse charges.

Here are some things to know about the case:

Who accused Morris of sexual abuse?

Cindy Clemishire, Morris' accuser, told authorities that Morris' abuse began on Christmas 1982 when he was staying at her family's house at age 12 and continued over the next four years.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Clemishire, now 55, has done.

In a statement last week after the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office announced the charges, she said: “After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child. Now, it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable.”

What has Morris said about the allegations?

Morris has not returned telephone messages left at numbers associated with him, and his attorney, Mack Martin, declined to comment on the charges. Martin told The Associated Press that Morris will plead not guilty.