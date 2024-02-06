Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to stay safe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three skiers are believed dead after an avalanche swept them away and buried them under a pile of snow nearly 10 stories deep in the Alaska backcountry.

Each winter about 25 people on average die in avalanches in the U.S., with most occurring in the wilderness, according to the National Avalanche Center. They are rare at ski resorts, which manage their slopes and trigger smaller slides on purpose when no visitors are around.

Here’s a look at avalanches, how they occur and some tips on how to stay safe:

What were some recent avalanches?

The heli-skiers are believed to be dead after being swept away and buried Tuesday afternoon near the skiing community of Girdwood, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Anchorage. Heli-skiing is a type of backcountry skiing that involves using a helicopter to access remote areas and slopes of fresh snow.

If the three men's deaths are confirmed, it would be the deadliest in the country since three climbers were killed in Washington’s Cascade Mountains in 2023.

Experts said it is highly unlikely the helicopter triggered the avalanche because the vibration or noise from it doesn't release enough force.

Prior to this week, 15 people had been killed across the U.S. by avalanches this winter: 10 backcountry skiers and snowboarders, four people on snow machines and a ski patroller, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The most recent was Feb. 28 in the Harts Pass area of Washington, where three snowmobilers were caught in a slide. One was killed, and one was injured.

One person was killed in central Colorado on Feb. 22 by a skier-triggered avalanche in a steep area above Berthoud Pass. It was the third avalanche death in the state this winter and the second in less than a week, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, after a Crested Butte snowboarder died Feb. 20 west of Silverton.

Elsewhere three people died Feb. 17 in avalanches: one person near Lake Tahoe, which straddles the California-Nevada border, and two backcountry skiers in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. On Feb. 8 a well-known outdoor guide was killed in an avalanche in Utah.

How do avalanches occur?

It generally takes just two ingredients to create dangerous conditions: A slope of 30 degrees or more and layers upon layers of snow.

Extra pressure on top of that snowpack from weight, wind, rain, heavy snow or motion can cause some of the layers to shear off and slide downhill.

Sometimes a slide happens in the form of loose snow, called a sluff. Sluffs account for only a small percentage of deaths and property damage from avalanches, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.