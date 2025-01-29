All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

The Year of the Snake is underway with Lunar New Year festivities in Asia and around the world

BEIJING (AP) — Lunar New Year festivals and prayers marked the start of the

KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press
An Ethnic Chinese Thai prays at Kwong Siew Shrine to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
An Ethnic Chinese Thai prays at Kwong Siew Shrine to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man holding incense sticks prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man holding incense sticks prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A performer dressed in a lion costume scares a girl as he dances the traditional Chinese Lion Dance at the start of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Havana, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A performer dressed in a lion costume scares a girl as he dances the traditional Chinese Lion Dance at the start of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Havana, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Malaysian ethnic Chinese family takes picture on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A Malaysian ethnic Chinese family takes picture on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman takes photos as she visits the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman takes photos as she visits the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People bow to respect for their ancestors in North Korea, on the Lunar New Year near the military barbed-wire fence at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
People bow to respect for their ancestors in North Korea, on the Lunar New Year near the military barbed-wire fence at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ethnic Chinese Thai lay down candles after praying at the Leng Nuei Yee temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Ethnic Chinese Thai lay down candles after praying at the Leng Nuei Yee temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers burn incense sticks to pray at a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Worshippers burn incense sticks to pray at a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ethnic Chinese Thais pray at Leng Nuei Yee Temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Ethnic Chinese Thais pray at Leng Nuei Yee Temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Ethnic Chinese Thai lights joss sticks at Trai Mit Temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
An Ethnic Chinese Thai lights joss sticks at Trai Mit Temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People holding incense sticks pray on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
People holding incense sticks pray on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese people offer candles and pray at a temple during their New Year day of the Snake at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Chinese people offer candles and pray at a temple during their New Year day of the Snake at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man holding incense sticks prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man holding incense sticks prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman in a traditional costume prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman in a traditional costume prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Malaysian ethnic Chinese pray on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian ethnic Chinese pray on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A lion dance head is displayed to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Snake on the Chinese zodiac Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at China Town in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A lion dance head is displayed to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Snake on the Chinese zodiac Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at China Town in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese artists perform a lion dance during a Lunar New Year celebration at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Chinese artists perform a lion dance during a Lunar New Year celebration at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers visit a temple to pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Worshippers visit a temple to pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers visit a temple to pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Worshippers visit a temple to pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING (AP) — Lunar New Year festivals and prayers marked the start of the Year of the Snake around Asia and farther afield on Wednesday — including in Moscow.

Hundreds of people lined up in the hours before midnight at the Wong Tai Sin Taoist temple in Hong Kong in a bid to be among the first to put incense sticks in the stands in front of the temple’s main hall.

“I wish my family will be blessed. I hope my business will run well. I pray for my country and wish people peace. I hope this coming year is a better year,” said Ming So, who visits the temple annually on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

The holiday — known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea — is a major festival celebrated by diaspora communities around the world. The snake, one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, follows the just-ended Year of the Dragon.

The pop-pop-pop of firecrackers greeted the new year outside Guan Di temple in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, followed by lion dances to the rhythmic beat of drums and small cymbals.

Ethnic Chinese holding incense sticks in front of them bowed several times inside the temple before sticking the incense into elaborate gold-colored pots, the smoke rising from the burning tips.

Many Chinese who work in bigger cities return home during the eight-day national holiday in what is described as the world’s biggest annual movement of humanity. Beijing, China's capital, has turned into a bit of a ghost town, with many shops closed and normally crowded roads and subways emptied out.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Traditionally, Chinese have a family dinner at home on New Year's Eve and visit “temple fairs” on the Lunar New Year to watch performances and buy snacks, toys and other trinkets from booths.

Many Chinese take advantage of the extended holiday to travel both in the country and abroad. Ctrip, an online booking agency that operates Trip.com, said the most popular overseas destinations this year are Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Macao and Vietnam.

Russians cheered, waved and took smartphone photos of a colorful procession with drummers, costumed dancers and large dragon and snake figures held aloft that kicked off a 10-day Lunar New Year festival in Moscow on Tuesday night.

The Chinese and Russian governments have deepened ties since 2022, in part to push back against what they see as U.S. dominance of the world order.

Visitors shouted “Happy New Year” in Russian and expressed delight at being able to experience Chinese food and culture in Moscow, including folk performances and booths selling snacks and artwork.

___

Associated Press video journalists Alice Fung in Hong Kong and Syawalludin Zain in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this story.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 29
An unlikely symbol of cooperation, the barn owl brings Arab ...
WorldJan. 29
Stock market today: Asian stocks advance ahead of the Fed's ...
WorldJan. 29
Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his admi...
WorldJan. 29
PHOTO COLLECTION: California Wildfires Aftermath

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Flawed emergency alert systems lagged when residents needed them most during Los Angeles wildfires
WorldJan. 29
Flawed emergency alert systems lagged when residents needed them most during Los Angeles wildfires
US children fall further behind in reading, make little improvement in math on national exam
WorldJan. 29
US children fall further behind in reading, make little improvement in math on national exam
Passenger plane catches fire at South Korean airport. All 176 people on board are evacuated
WorldJan. 29
Passenger plane catches fire at South Korean airport. All 176 people on board are evacuated
North Korean leader Kim inspects nuclear facility as Pyongyang pressures Trump administration
WorldJan. 29
North Korean leader Kim inspects nuclear facility as Pyongyang pressures Trump administration
Trump offering federal workers buyouts with about 8 months' pay in effort to shrink government
WorldJan. 29
Trump offering federal workers buyouts with about 8 months' pay in effort to shrink government
Dozens are injured in a stampede at India's massive Hindu festival
WorldJan. 29
Dozens are injured in a stampede at India's massive Hindu festival
US education agency investigating Denver schools over all-gender bathroom
WorldJan. 29
US education agency investigating Denver schools over all-gender bathroom
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans
WorldJan. 29
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy