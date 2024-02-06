All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 14, 2024

The world's tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, plans to redshirt at Florida this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The

MARK LONG, Associated Press
Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, dunks the ball as he practices with the team, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, dunks the ball as he practices with the team, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olivier Rioux, back center, a 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, gathers with coaches and teammates at the team's practice, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Olivier Rioux, back center, a 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, gathers with coaches and teammates at the team's practice, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olivier Rioux, 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, practices with the team, Friday Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Olivier Rioux, 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, practices with the team, Friday Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olivier Rioux, 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, poses for a photo after practice, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Olivier Rioux, 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, poses for a photo after practice, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olivier Rioux, 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, dunks the ball as he practices with the team, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Olivier Rioux, 7-foot-9 NCAA college basketball player at Florida, dunks the ball as he practices with the team, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.

Florida coach Todd Golden said Thursday that Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 freshman who owns a spot in the Guinness record book, is planning to redshirt. Had the popular Canadian played in even one game, he would have burned one of his four seasons of college eligibility.

Instead, Rioux will spend the 2024-25 season practicing with teammates and honing his skills — and still be a freshman next fall.

“I should have made that clear (before)," Golden said. "Honestly, it’s put him in a tough situation. He’s sitting over there at the end of games and everybody’s yelling at him and trying to get him out there. They just hadn’t understood that that was our potential plan for him.

“So that’s where we’re at at this moment. I’m not saying that’s 100% going to be the plan. We’ll continue to talk to him and see if he changes what he wants to do. But as of right now, that’s the plan that we’re going to have with him as we move forward.”

Florida students chanted for “Oli” in both of the team's home games this season. Golden emptied the bench in the final minutes of an 86-62 victory over Grambling State on Monday night and even said a few words to Rioux during the chaotic scene.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I was just explaining to him, ’Hey, the reason why I’m not putting you in right now is what we’ve talked about a little bit,'” Golden said. "This wasn’t a choice that I made for him. This is something that people (from) our program have talked with him and his family and his parents, his AAU coach and just kind of trying to figure out what the best route for him is.

“I just went up to him and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m not trying to be disrespectful with you. I’m just not trying to burn your year putting you in for 30 seconds.’”

Rioux handled the decision well, Golden said.

“He’s a great kid, and he’s a pleaser,” Golden said. "He wants to do what others think is best for him. And he’s coachable. Again, if this is what our staff, his parents, the people around him that care about him, think is best, I think he’s going to be comfortable. Ultimately, it’s his decision. But I think that’s where he’ll land.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy