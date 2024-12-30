The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year's Day, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The 0.9% increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the U.S. population on New Year's Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.