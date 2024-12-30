All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 30, 2024

The world population will be 8.09 billion on New Year's Day after a 71 million increase in 2024

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year's Day, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
FILE - The crowd reacts after Australia's Sam Konstas hits a six during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)
FILE - The crowd reacts after Australia's Sam Konstas hits a six during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year's Day, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The 0.9% increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the U.S. population on New Year's Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The United States was expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025. International migration was expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 23.2 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

So far in the 2020s, the U.S. population has grown by almost 9.7 million people, a 2.9% growth rate. In the 2010s, the U.S. grew by 7.4%, which was the lowest rate since the 1930s.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform X: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 30
An appeals court upholds a $5 million award in a sexual abus...
WorldDec. 30
Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker afte...
WorldDec. 30
Biden announces nearly $2.5B more in military aid for Ukrain...
WorldDec. 30
Finnish investigators find an anchor drag mark on the Baltic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hotel fire in popular Bangkok tourist area kills 3 foreigners
WorldDec. 30
Hotel fire in popular Bangkok tourist area kills 3 foreigners
In 2024, artificial intelligence was all about putting AI tools to work
WorldDec. 30
In 2024, artificial intelligence was all about putting AI tools to work
Lessons from the elections held in 70 countries in 2024
WorldDec. 30
Lessons from the elections held in 70 countries in 2024
A caucus of military veterans seeks to bridge the political divide in a polarized Congress
WorldDec. 30
A caucus of military veterans seeks to bridge the political divide in a polarized Congress
How American presidents have planned their own funerals
WorldDec. 30
How American presidents have planned their own funerals
Value-seekers drove 2024's retail trends and dead ends
WorldDec. 30
Value-seekers drove 2024's retail trends and dead ends
A butterfly collector in Africa with more than 4.2 million seeks to share them for the future
WorldDec. 30
A butterfly collector in Africa with more than 4.2 million seeks to share them for the future
Linda Lavin, Tony-winning Broadway actress who starred in the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
WorldDec. 30
Linda Lavin, Tony-winning Broadway actress who starred in the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy