WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — From Sydney to Vladivostok, communities around the world have begun welcoming 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges.

Auckland became the first major city to celebrate, as thousands thronged downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point. A light display recognized Indigenous people.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

Conflict muted acknowledgements of the new year in places like the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine.

Fireworks in Sydney

Fireworks blasted off the Sydney Harbor Bridge and across the bay. More than a million Australians and others gathered at iconic Sydney Harbor for the celebration. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong with the crowd.

The celebration also featured Indigenous ceremonies and performances that acknowledged the land’s first people.

Asia prepares for Year of the Snake

Much of Japan shut down ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from Jan. 1, have been selling snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will mark the Year of the Snake later with the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled during a period of national mourning following the Sunday crash of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

In Thailand's Bangkok, shopping malls competed for crowds with live musical acts and fireworks shows. A performance by popular rap singer Lisa, the Thai member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, was scheduled just before midnight.

A fireworks display in Indonesia's Jakarta featured 800 drones.

China and Russia exchange goodwill

Chinese state media covered an exchange of New Year’s greetings between leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a reminder of growing closeness between the leaders who face tensions with the West.

Xi told Putin their countries will “always move forward hand in hand,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China has maintained ties and robust trade with Russia since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022, helping to offset Western sanctions and attempts to isolate Putin.

Xi also addressed Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing: “We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us."

In his address to the nation, Putin said Russia has “set big goals for ourselves and achieved them, and we overcame difficulties more than once because we were together.”

Conflicts cast a shadow in the Middle East

New Year’s celebrations were likely to be subdued in Israel as its war with Hamas continues and scores of hostages remain in captivity. Meanwhile, the extent of starvation has been hard to assess in northern Gaza, where thousands have fled an intensified Israeli military crackdown that aid groups say has allowed barely any delivery of support since October.

Many areas in Lebanon were heavily damaged during the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which ended with a shaky ceasefire. Syrians, meanwhile, expressed hope and uncertainty after the overthrow of leader Bashar Assad.

In Dubai, thousands are were attending a fireworks show at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper.