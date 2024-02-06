NEWLAND, N.C. (AP) — The Cartner family had known since last year that one of their farm’s Christmas trees would be headed to the White House this winter.

But then Hurricane Helene struck, unleashing a deadly deluge across western North Carolina, including Avery County, where Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm has stood for decades. Though the farm lost thousands of trees to a mudslide, many more survived, including a 20-foot conical tree that dwarfs most of the others on the sprawling farm.

That one will soon be cut down, lifted by a crane and put on a truck bound for the nation's capital.

“We wanted to really be an uplifting symbol for the other farmers and other people in western North Carolina that have experienced so many losses," said Sam Cartner Jr., one of three brothers who owns the farm.

From the back of the farm property, where the White House tree is located, it's hard to see the extent of Helene's damage. Countless rows of dark green trees stand in formation, contrasting against the lighter, mossy green shade of the rolling hills. It's mostly quiet, aside from chirping birds and rustling leaves.

As Cartner ventures back to the front of the property in his SUV, the damage from Helene comes into view. A section of one of the grassy hills looks like it was clawed out to expose the brown earth beneath it — the aftermath of a mudslide that took out between 5,000 to 6,000 trees, Cartner said. Luckily, those trees were smaller and not market-size, meaning it wasn't an immediate problem for this harvest season, he said.

Culverts and gullies on the property were also washed out from the storm, making immediate access to certain parts of the farm treacherous. It took a few weeks to fill in the dirt roads twisting through the farm, Cartner said, but it could have been much worse.

“We're looking forward to a relatively normal harvest,” Cartner said. “Others will have a much harder time.”

The biggest challenge for Christmas tree farmers across western North Carolina has been fixing infrastructure on their property, including roads, said Jennifer Greene, North Carolina Christmas Tree Association executive director. Despite tree losses on some farms, Greene said farmers across the region — who harvest between 4-5 million Christmas trees annually — are persevering. She doesn't anticipate Helene's damage drastically affecting this harvest season, but it's still uncertain how the devastation will affect future seasons.

“They're resourceful, and you know, so they're going to find a way, you know, to make it happen,” Greene said of the area's Christmas tree farmers. “I mean, they have to.”

From a small farm to sprawling acres of Christmas trees

Cartner's parents, Sam and Margaret Cartner, founded the farm in 1959, where they grew Fraser firs, a tree species indigenous to the Appalachians. They later passed the farm on to Cartner Jr. and his two brothers.

The farm started off small, raising cows, cabbage and beans alongside the Fraser firs, Cartner said. The family initially planted their trees on the steepest field because they didn't want to use up their best land for them, Cartner said.