Terry Bradshaw always wondered what might have been if his Pittsburgh Steelers had reached the Super Bowl either of the times they had a chance to win three in a row.

Ronnie Lott has long lamented just one bounce of the oblong ball that he believes could have helped send the San Francisco 49ers to the big game when they were in just about perfect position for a three-peat.

Kansas City is the first team to reach the Super Bowl after winning the previous two, which means Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have done what Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Troy Aikman and Bradshaw couldn't before them.

Now they'll try to finish the job Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

“You got to have a lot of luck,” Lott said. “You got to find moments where you want the ball to bounce your way. And then the other thing is, you’ve just got to get over the idea that nobody thinks you can do it.”

There is one asterisk. Bart Starr led Green Bay to the 1965 NFL championship and the first two Super Bowl titles. Plus, John Elway retired after winning consecutive Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

Bradshaw and those Steel Curtain teams lost to the Oakland Raiders, coached by the late Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden, in the AFC championship game during Pittsburgh's first run as the two-time defending champ.

The Steelers didn't even make the playoffs the second time around, which was four years later.

“Had we gotten to the Super Bowl, then I would say the chances of a three-peat would have been very good because you are a defending champion and you've experienced a Super Bowl and winning a Super Bowl,” Bradshaw said. “It's that long, drawn out football season where you’re just waiting to get to the playoffs. And it’s a difficult task.”

Roger Craig's late fumble is what most remember when the 49ers lost at home to the Giants 15-13 on New York's field goal on the final play of the NFC championship game during the 1990 season.

Lott, however, recalls in vivid detail — 34 years later — an earlier play when the Hall of Fame safety says Jeff Hostetler lost control of the ball in the backfield with him blitzing, but the ball bounced the Giants quarterback's way instead of his.

A second consecutive 14-2 season with Montana, Jerry Rice and John Taylor amounted to nothing in the minds of the Niners. Besides the luck of the bounce, Lott was quick to bring up the health of the players — as was Montana.

“The seasons are long. The offseasons are short,” Montana said. “Usually you're not at 100% strength, your body doesn't have its usual time to prepare itself during the offseason. When you compound that over the years ... it makes it even worse.”

Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin also got the Cowboys back to an NFC title game as two-time champs, but the Hall of Fame trio lost at San Francisco during the 1994 season, when Steve Young had taken over for Montana at QB.

Daryl Johnston, the fullback when Dallas became the first to win three Super Bowls in a span of four seasons, believes the Cowboys had an asterisk of their own.