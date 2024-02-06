All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 8, 2024

The stars will come out at the Kennedy Center for Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Raitt and Sandoval

WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrities, cultural icons and a few surprise guests are gathering for the annual Kennedy Center Honors celebration Sunday evening in Washington.

ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press
Front row from left, 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart; second row from left, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, and Billy Kreutzmann pose for a photo at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Front row from left, 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart; second row from left, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, and Billy Kreutzmann pose for a photo at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Front row from left, Evan Ryan, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Deborah F. Rutter; second row from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David M. Rubenstein, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Billy Kreutzmann, Trixie Garcia, the daughter of Jerry Garcia; and Grahame Lesh, the son of Phil Lesh, pose a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Front row from left, Evan Ryan, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Deborah F. Rutter; second row from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David M. Rubenstein, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Billy Kreutzmann, Trixie Garcia, the daughter of Jerry Garcia; and Grahame Lesh, the son of Phil Lesh, pose a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
2024 Kennedy Center Honorees Francis Ford Coppola, left, and Bonnie Raitt talk following a group photo in the State Department at the end of the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
2024 Kennedy Center Honorees Francis Ford Coppola, left, and Bonnie Raitt talk following a group photo in the State Department at the end of the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honorees of the 2024 Kennedy Center, from left, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, and Mickey Hart chat following a group photo at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Honorees of the 2024 Kennedy Center, from left, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, and Mickey Hart chat following a group photo at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Billy Kreutzmann, top right, gives bunny ears to his Grateful Dead bandmates during a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. In photo with Kreutzmann are, front row from left, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart; second row from left, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, and Kreutzmann. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Billy Kreutzmann, top right, gives bunny ears to his Grateful Dead bandmates during a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. In photo with Kreutzmann are, front row from left, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart; second row from left, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, and Kreutzmann. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Front row from left, Evan Ryan, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Deborah F. Rutter; second row from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David M. Rubenstein, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Billy Kreutzmann David Jammy, and Liz Kelly pose for a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Front row from left, Evan Ryan, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Deborah F. Rutter; second row from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David M. Rubenstein, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, Billy Kreutzmann David Jammy, and Liz Kelly pose for a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Apollo Theater is pictured, June 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE - The Apollo Theater is pictured, June 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Cuban jazz player Arturo Sandoval plays during a concert in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE - Cuban jazz player Arturo Sandoval plays during a concert in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Bonnie Raitt arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Bonnie Raitt arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Francis Ford Coppola arrives at an event during the Morelia Film Festival, Oct. 22, 2024, in Morelia, Mexico. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista, File)
FILE - Francis Ford Coppola arrives at an event during the Morelia Film Festival, Oct. 22, 2024, in Morelia, Mexico. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden, right, with honorees from left; filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary American rock band the Grateful Dead band members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bobby Weir and blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt; jazz trumpeter, pianist, and composer Arturo Sandoval and Michelle Ebanks receiving the wards on behalf of The Apollo, speaks at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors reception in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden, right, with honorees from left; filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary American rock band the Grateful Dead band members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bobby Weir and blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt; jazz trumpeter, pianist, and composer Arturo Sandoval and Michelle Ebanks receiving the wards on behalf of The Apollo, speaks at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors reception in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kennedy Center Honors recipients from left; filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary American rock band the Grateful Dead band members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann Bob Weir and blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt, applaud at at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors reception in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Kennedy Center Honors recipients from left; filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary American rock band the Grateful Dead band members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann Bob Weir and blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt, applaud at at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors reception in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrities, cultural icons and a few surprise guests are gathering for the annual Kennedy Center Honors celebration Sunday evening in Washington.

This year's recipients of the lifetime achievement award for artistic accomplishment are director Francis Ford Coppola,the Grateful Dead, jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt. In addition, the venerable Harlem theater The Apollo, which has launched generations of Black artists, is being recognized.

There will be personalized tributes with performances and testimonials from fellow artists during the gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Medallions were presented during the traditional Saturday night ceremony at the State Department.

The tribute performances are often kept secret from the recipients themselves, most notably in 2018 when Cyndi Lauper flat out lied to her longtime friend Cher about being unable to attend. Lauper appeared on stage to perform Cher's hit, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Several of the latest honorees have themselves participated in past tributes to friends and colleagues at the Kennedy Center.

Coppola spoke during fellow director Martin Scorsese’s induction in 2007. Sandoval performed in the tribute to his mentor, jazz trumpet legend Dizzy Gillespie. Raitt has taken part in tributes to Buddy Guy and Mavis Staples. Raitt even attended the Kennedy Center Honors in the 1970s when her father, Broadway performer John Raitt, was taking part in a tribute to composer Richard Rogers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The tribute to the Grateful Dead is expected to double as a memorial to the band's founding bass player Phil Lesh, who died in October at age 84.

This could also be the last Kennedy Center Honors ceremony without political intrigue for a while.

During Republican Donald Trump's first four years in office, Kennedy Center officials were forced to walk a public tightrope between the tradition of the president attending the ceremony and the open antipathy toward Trump from multiple honorees. In 2017, recipient Norman Lear threatened to boycott his own ceremony if Trump attended. Trump, who takes office in January, skipped the ceremony for the entirety of his first term.

At a ceremony at the White House before attending the awards event itself, President Joe Biden praised each honoree. He also had an audience member, actor Robert De Niro, stand before declaring, “If I get in trouble, I’m coming to you pal.”

De Niro grinned and nodded and others in attendance, including the honorees, laughed at what appeared to be a reference to De Niro sometimes playing hardnosed enforcers in movies like “The Godfather.” But Biden actually meant he might seek the actor’s help for post-presidency career advice.

“Things are not looking good for February,” Biden joked. Then he conceded that he couldn’t sing or dance but suggested he might still find a way to help De Niro’s production company.

The awards show will air on CBS on Dec. 22.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 8
A timeline of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomp...
WorldDec. 8
The hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's elusive killer yields ne...
WorldDec. 8
Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at ...
WorldDec. 8
What to stream: Paris and Nicole reunite, Romano and Kudrow ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SMU edges Alabama for last spot in College Football Playoff, while Oregon seeded first
WorldDec. 8
SMU edges Alabama for last spot in College Football Playoff, while Oregon seeded first
Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and promises swift immigration action
WorldDec. 8
Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and promises swift immigration action
‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally
WorldDec. 8
‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
WorldDec. 8
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU
WorldDec. 8
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU
PHOTO COLLECTION: Fall of Assad
WorldDec. 8
PHOTO COLLECTION: Fall of Assad
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Global Reaction
WorldDec. 8
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Global Reaction
Syria latest: Syrians celebrate Bashar Assad's fall as his whereabouts remain unknown
WorldDec. 8
Syria latest: Syrians celebrate Bashar Assad's fall as his whereabouts remain unknown
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy