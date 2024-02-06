BERLIN (AP) — The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is to be released from custody after his arrest last week on rape allegations, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported Wednesday.

At the same time, however, Oslo police began an investigation into a new alleged sexual offense for which he has not been charged, NRK reported. Details about the new allegations were not immediately available.

Marius Borg Høiby is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties.

Borg Høiby was arrested last week in Oslo on a preliminary charge of having had “sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.” A preliminary charge comes before a formal charge and allows authorities to detain suspects during an investigation.

At the time, police did not say when the alleged rape occurred, but only that “the victim must have been unable to resist the act.” Norwegian media reported that Borg Høiby has denied the accusation.

Prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski said in a press release on Wednesday that during the week Borg Høiby has been in custody, police reviewed the evidence they seized in connection with his arrest and have also conducted a significant number of witness interviews, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

The agency also said police reportedly found videos on Borg Høiby’s cell phone that allegedly show the assaults. He denies the accusations.