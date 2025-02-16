NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty seasons of “Saturday Night Live” sketches, songs and special guests will be celebrated Sunday as the variety show celebrates its landmark anniversary.

The pop culture juggernaut has launched the careers of generations of comedians, from Bill Murray to Eddie Murphy and Tina Fey to Kristen Wiig.

Many of those stars will be on hand for “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration,” airing live from New York on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific.

The three-hour extravaganza comes after months of celebrations of “Saturday Night Live,” which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, with an original cast that included John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner.

It’s become appointment television over the years as the show has skewered presidents, politics and pop culture and been a platform for the biggest musical stars of the moment. As streaming has altered television viewing, “SNL” sketches, host monologues and short comedy films remain popular on social media and routinely rack up millions of views on YouTube.

Each “SNL” episode holds at least some surprises, and Sunday’s special is no different. While NBC has revealed some of the stars who are expected to appear, many of the special's moments, cameos and music performances remain a surprise.

On Sunday, NBC announced more guest appearances including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Billy Crystal, Cher, Mike Myers and Alec Baldwin, who holds the title of the person who's hosted “SNL” the most times. The network is still promising more surprises.

Here’s what to know ahead of “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration.”

When does the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary tribute show start?

NBC will air “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. The anniversary show will also stream on Peacock.

A red carpet show hosted by “SNL” alumna Leslie Jones and NBC News' Willie Geist will precede the special, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.