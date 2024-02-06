All sections
WorldDecember 5, 2024

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty-thousand multi-colored lights were illuminated on Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree Wednesday evening to cheers from the crowds gathered to witness the annual New York City tradition.

AP News, Associated Press
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Coco Jones performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Coco Jones performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Kelly Clarkson reacts to snow during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Kelly Clarkson reacts to snow during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People arrive for the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People arrive for the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People watch the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People watch the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Singers Kevin Richardson, from left, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys participate in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singers Kevin Richardson, from left, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys participate in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town participate in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town participate in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Coco Jones participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Coco Jones participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Thalia participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Thalia participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Thalia participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Singer-songwriter Thalia participates in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree reflects in an ornament during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree reflects in an ornament during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Snow falls during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Snow falls during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The Backstreet Boys perform during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The Backstreet Boys perform during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A pedestrian stops for a security check on 51st Street upon arriving at Rockefeller Center for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
A pedestrian stops for a security check on 51st Street upon arriving at Rockefeller Center for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
People arrive for the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People arrive for the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York police officers walk along 51st Street at a security check at Rockefeller Center before the start of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
New York police officers walk along 51st Street at a security check at Rockefeller Center before the start of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
A New York police officer keep watch at Rockefeller Center before the start of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
A New York police officer keep watch at Rockefeller Center before the start of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
People arrive for the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
People arrive for the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Thalia performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Kelly Clarkson performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Kelly Clarkson performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York police officers keep watch at Rockefeller Center before the start of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
New York police officers keep watch at Rockefeller Center before the start of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The giant Norway spruce, which this year hails from a tiny Massachusetts town, is also topped with a Swarovski star crown featuring 3 million crystals.

The 74-foot-high (23-meter-high) tree was cut down last month in West Stockbridge and trucked to Rockefeller Plaza. Wednesday night's ceremony marked the culmination of the tree's long journey to New York, which began in 2020 when the center's head gardener spotted the tree and asked its owners if they'd consider donating it.

The famous holiday attraction, located above the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, will be on view through mid-January. On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours.

Once the holiday season is over, the tree will be used for lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

Security was stepped up for the annual tree-lighting ceremony after a gunman on Wednesday morning killed UnitedHealthcare’s CEO outside a midtown Manhattan hotel about five blocks from Rockefeller Center. Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey said earlier in the day there would be “massive presence" of police, including additional officers in the subway.

“This is a terrible event, but people are going to go on and enjoy the tree lighting tonight,” he said.

