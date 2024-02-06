LONDON (AP) — Friday marks three weeks since Pope Francis was hospitalized for bronchitis, which then led to double pneumonia. He was also treated for a complex lung infection and has suffered several respiratory crises requiring further treatment, including machines to help him breathe.

Doctors not involved in the pope’s care say the road ahead could be tricky, even if the 88-year-old pope fully recovers. Here’s a look at the pope’s hospitalization and what doctors will be watching out for in the days and weeks ahead.

Why was Pope Francis hospitalized in the first place?

The pope was hospitalized Feb. 14 after suffering from weeks of bronchitis that made it increasingly hard for him to speak. Several days later, Vatican authorities said he had a complex infection in his respiratory system requiring more targeted treatment.

The pope then developed pneumonia in both lungs and began receiving steroid and antibiotics, among other treatments.

How bad is this?

“He’s an 88-year-old who’s been in the hospital and receiving acute care for three weeks,” said Dr. Andrew Chadwick, a respiratory and intensive care specialist at Oxford University Hospitals in Britain. “That’s not a sign that things are going well.”

Chadwick said that any admission of someone in Francis’ age group, for this long, is very concerning. “The road ahead still looks bumpy,” he said.

Francis' doctors have said he is in stable condition, but that his prognosis is guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

What are doctors particularly worried about?

The number of respiratory crises, complications and the pope’s reliance on machines to help him breathe suggest that “the pneumonia is more severe and is requiring more intensive supporting measures,” said Dr. Meredith McCormack, director of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

“At the three-week mark, if things are pointing in the direction of things worsening rather than improving, that is an additional area of concern,” McCormack added.

Vatican authorities said the pope's last respiratory crisis was on Monday and things have stabilized since then.

Others doctors noted that the longer Francis is in the hospital, the more susceptible he is to other complications, like infections from catheters, bed sores, or another bout of pneumonia.