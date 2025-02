The Oregon Zoo welcomes a new baby elephant

Rose-Tu and her baby, who is nursing regularly, are doing well, Kelsey Wallace from the zoo's communications team said Tuesday.

The calf is Rose-Tu's third baby. Her firstborn, 16-year-old Samudra, also lives at the zoo. Her second calf, Lily, passed away from a virus in 2018, just before she turned 6 years old.

It might be a while before the new baby and Rose-Tu are ready for visitors. Staff want to make sure the calf continues to do well, and that Rose-Tu is calm and comfortable with people around, Lefave said.

“Rose is a fantastic mom,” he said. “She’s so gentle and protective, and the calf is already nursing well. These are signs that they will have a strong bond, which is exactly what we want to see. We’re ready to help if needed, but so far mom and baby are doing just fine on their own.”

The zoo supports a broad range of efforts to help wild elephants, and its elephant care program has spanned over 60 years, according to its statement.