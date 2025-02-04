All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

The Oregon Zoo welcomes a new baby elephant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —

Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu is seen with her baby after giving birth at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. on Feb. 1, 2025. (Oregon Zoo via AP)
Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu is seen with her baby after giving birth at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. on Feb. 1, 2025. (Oregon Zoo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Oregon Zoo in Portland has welcomed its newest addition, a baby elephant.

Thirty-year-old Asian elephant Rose-Tu gave birth on Saturday after 20 months of pregnancy, the zoo said in a news release. The calf appeared to be a 200-pound (90-kilogram) female, but zoo staff are giving the pair time to bond before conducting a first checkup to confirm weight and sex.

“We couldn’t be happier with how everything is going so far,” Steve Lefave, who oversees the zoo’s elephant program, said in the release. “This was one of the smoothest births I’ve ever seen. Rose knew just what to do. She helped her baby up right away. The kid was standing on her own within 15 minutes and took her first steps soon after that.”

Rose-Tu and her baby, who is nursing regularly, are doing well, Kelsey Wallace from the zoo's communications team said Tuesday.

The calf is Rose-Tu's third baby. Her firstborn, 16-year-old Samudra, also lives at the zoo. Her second calf, Lily, passed away from a virus in 2018, just before she turned 6 years old.

It might be a while before the new baby and Rose-Tu are ready for visitors. Staff want to make sure the calf continues to do well, and that Rose-Tu is calm and comfortable with people around, Lefave said.

“Rose is a fantastic mom,” he said. “She’s so gentle and protective, and the calf is already nursing well. These are signs that they will have a strong bond, which is exactly what we want to see. We’re ready to help if needed, but so far mom and baby are doing just fine on their own.”

The zoo supports a broad range of efforts to help wild elephants, and its elephant care program has spanned over 60 years, according to its statement.

