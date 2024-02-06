MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A man described feeling “the shudders” as more than 100 venomous red-bellied black snakes were removed from a pile of mulch in his Sydney backyard.

David Stein called Reptile Relocation Sydney last week after watching around six snakes slither into the mulch. He learned from an internet search that pregnant, known as gravid, red-belly blacks pile on top of each other before they give birth.

Snake catcher Dylan Cooper arrived that afternoon. Stein helped rake away mulch as Cooper bagged 102 pregnant and newborn snakes.

“Just seeing that amount in one group, it gives you a bit of the shudders,” Stein said on Friday.

Reptile Relocation Sydney owner Cory Kerewaro said two of the captured adults gave birth to a total of 29 snakes in the bag while Cooper was still sifting through mulch catching more.

The final tally was five adults and 97 offspring caught, Kerewaro said.

Experts don't know why so many snakes gave birth in such a short time frame at Stein’s 1.4-hectare (3.5-acre) property in suburban Horsley Park on Sydney’s western outskirts.

Kerewaro said the largest haul he’d heard of in a similar snake removal job was 30 non-venomous carpet pythons. Pythons hatch from eggs while red-belly blacks give birth.

“You can get a decent number like that when the babies are hatching,” Kerewaro said. “But to have this many venomous snakes, no one’s come across it."

Scott Eipper, who has written several books about Australian snakes and dangerous wildlife, said gravid red-belly blacks might congregate for safety reasons or a shortage of suitable habitat to give birth.