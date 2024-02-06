The nightmare drags on for the families of hostages who remain in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Yael Alexander has been watching the release of hostages from Gaza over the past six weeks with a mix of joy, envy and fear. Her son Edan, an American-Israeli hostage held for over 500 days, is not yet on the list of those to be freed.

As uncertainty swirls over the future of the fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the families of hostages still in Gaza are struggling to maintain hope that they will see their loved ones soon.

“This is a critical time,” said Alexander, whose son was a 19-year-old soldier when he was abducted by Hamas-led militants.

“I know my son is probably in tunnels, so I understand that he’s not seeing sunlight, and the air is very thin underground,” said Alexander. “It’s very, very difficult for me to even think about it.”

The ceasefire deal that paused the 15-monthlong war in Gaza has held despite repeated crises. But with its first stage coming to an end this week, its fate remains unclear.

The two sides were supposed to negotiate a second phase in which Hamas would release all of the remaining living hostages taken during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

But the sides haven't even started those talks, leaving the families of the remaining hostages terrified for the fate of their loved ones and desperate for progress.

Pinning hopes on the Trump administration

Since he is a soldier, Edan Alexander was not expected to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire, during which Hamas is releasing 33 hostages — mostly women and older or sick men — for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Still, every week, Yael Alexander hoped in vain she might see her son’s name on a list of hostages to be freed. Each time she didn't was a punch to the stomach, she said. She is thrilled for every family that is reunited, but she dreams of her own jubilant embrace with her son and wonders if it will ever happen.

Alexander is pinning her hopes on the Trump administration. On Sunday, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, told CBS that Alexander was “front and center” for the administration.

“It’s one of President Trump’s most (important) objectives, is to get all Americans home and we’re going to be successful in getting Edan home,” Witkoff said.

That sparked hope for Alexander's mother.

“Every time they say Edan’s name, it’s like they didn’t forget. They didn’t forget he’s American, and they’re working on it,” she said.