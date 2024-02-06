All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
WorldSeptember 21, 2024
The Midwest could offer fall’s most electric foliage but leaf peepers elsewhere won’t miss out
The Midwest is set to dazzle with vibrant fall foliage this year. Discover where and when to catch nature's autumnal display across the U.S.
PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press
FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, autumn's colors peak on hardwood trees in a cemetery near the Congregational Church, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, autumn's colors peak on hardwood trees in a cemetery near the Congregational Church, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A couple takes in the view from the ocean lookout ledges of Mount Megunticook at Camden Hills State Park in Camden, Maine, on Oct. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - A couple takes in the view from the ocean lookout ledges of Mount Megunticook at Camden Hills State Park in Camden, Maine, on Oct. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A maple tree shows off its autumn foliage, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bridgton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - A maple tree shows off its autumn foliage, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bridgton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A boy finishes lighting a patch of jack-o-lanterns at the Camp Sunshine Maine Pumpkin Festival, Oct. 4, 2008, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - A boy finishes lighting a patch of jack-o-lanterns at the Camp Sunshine Maine Pumpkin Festival, Oct. 4, 2008, in Cumberland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Fall foliage reflects on the Androscoggin River as Kathy Thorson rows a single scull, Oct. 12, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Fall foliage reflects on the Androscoggin River as Kathy Thorson rows a single scull, Oct. 12, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fall is back, and bringing with it jack-o'-lanterns, football, pumpkin spice everything and — in some parts of the country — especially vibrant foliage.

Leaves around the northern U.S. are starting to turn orange, yellow and red, inspiring legions of leaf lovers to hop in their cars and travel to the countryside for the best look at fall's fireworks. Leaf peeping — the act of traveling to witness nature's annual kaleidoscope — contributes billions of dollars to the economy, especially in New England and New York.

But this year, some of the most colorful displays could be in the Midwest. AccuWeather, the commercial forecasting service, said in early September that it expects especially vibrant foliage in states such as Michigan and Illinois.

The service also said powerful, popping colors are expected in upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania, while New England will follow a more typical color pattern. But that doesn't mean New England travelers will miss out.

Maine, the most forested state in the country, had “an abundance of daily sunshine with just the right amount of rainfall to set the stage for a breathtaking foliage season,” said Gale Ross, the state's fall foliage spokesperson. Color change and timing depend on the weather in the fall, but cooler nighttime temperatures and shorter days should enhance the colors, Ross said.

“The growing season of 2024 has been excellent for trees, supporting tree health and resilience that should lead to brilliant fall colors throughout Maine,” said Aaron Bergdahl, the state's forest pathologist.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fall colors peak at different times around the U.S., with the foliage season sometimes starting not long after Labor Day in the far northern reaches of the country and extending into November further to the south. In Maine alone, peak foliage can arrive in the northern part of the state in late September and not arrive in coastal areas until close to Halloween.

Leaf turn happens when summer yields to fall and temperatures drop and the amount of sunlight decreases. Chlorophyll in leaves then breaks down, and that allows their fall colors to shine through before leaf drop.

However, weather conditions associated with climate change have disrupted some recent leaf peeping seasons. A warming planet has brought drought that causes leaves to turn brown and wither before reaching peak colors.

Other enemies of leaf peeping include heat waves that cause leaves to fall before autumn arrives and extreme weather events like hurricanes that strip trees of their leaves. A summer heatwave in the Pacific Northwest in 2021 caused a condition called “foliage scorch” that prematurely browned leaves.

This year in Maine, leaf turn was still very sparse in most of the state as late September approached, but the state office of tourism was already gearing up for an influx of tourists. Northern Maine was already experiencing moderate color change. And neighboring New Hampshire was expecting about 3.7 million visitors — more than twice the state's population.

“It’s no surprise people travel from all over the world to catch the incredible color,” said NH Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois.

Story Tags
gallery
Advertisement
Related
WorldSep. 25
Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cove...
WorldSep. 25
Israel has landed heavy blows on Hezbollah. The victory it s...
WorldSep. 25
Trump tells women he 'will be your protector' as GOP struggl...
WorldSep. 25
Zelenskyy's victory plan sets Ukraine's terms in a desperate...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
What polls show about Tim Walz and JD Vance before Tuesday's VP debate
WorldSep. 25
What polls show about Tim Walz and JD Vance before Tuesday's VP debate
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
WorldSep. 25
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change
WorldSep. 25
Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change
Ukraine's president calls for unspecified global 'action' to force Russia into peace
WorldSep. 25
Ukraine's president calls for unspecified global 'action' to force Russia into peace
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life
WorldSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life
Dior's sporty elegance and urban grit hits Paris Fashion Week
WorldSep. 25
Dior's sporty elegance and urban grit hits Paris Fashion Week
Israel bombards Hezbollah, killing a top commander, while families flee southern Lebanon
WorldSep. 24
Israel bombards Hezbollah, killing a top commander, while families flee southern Lebanon
Jury awards teen pop group OMG Girlz $71.5 million in battle with toy maker over "L.O.L." dolls
WorldSep. 24
Jury awards teen pop group OMG Girlz $71.5 million in battle with toy maker over "L.O.L." dolls
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy