The man pushed onto New York's subway tracks says he will ride again

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who survived being shoved onto subway tracks ahead of an oncoming train said that in spite of the physical and psychological trauma, he eventually plans to make his way back to the train.

“This city is my home,” Joseph Lynskey told The New York Times in an interview published Friday, “and I won’t be intimidated."

Lynskey, 45, was standing on the platform in the West 18th Street station in Manhattan after lunch on New Year's Eve when a hard shove from behind sent him flying as a 1 train approached.

“My life did not flash before my eyes,” he said. “My thought was ‘I’ve been pushed, and I’m going to get hit by the train.’ ”

Lynskey landed on his left side between the tracks. He had four broken ribs, a fractured skull, a ruptured spleen and a concussion. But that wasn't all.

“I looked up, and I was underneath the 1 train,” he said during the interview in the Brooklyn apartment he shares with his 16-year-old dachshund, Leo.

Police called the attack, which was captured on surveillance video, random. A 23-year-old man, Kamel Hawkins, was arrested later that day. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges.

The possibility of being pushed onto the tracks is a long-running nightmare for many New Yorkers. While it occurs rarely compared to the millions of rides each day, a push this past March killed a person in East Harlem.

Lynskey's ordeal has left him convinced city and state officials need to do more to address the violence on a system that is vital to New York.

“The subway is the lifeline of this city,” he said. “I don’t think any New Yorker should have to stand against a wall or hold on to a pillar to feel safe as the train approaches.”

“Unacceptable," he added. "Do better. Protect your citizens.”