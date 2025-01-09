The Los Angeles landmarks from film and TV damaged by wildfires

The high school where Brian De Palma brough Stephen King’s “Carrie” to life, Will Rogers’ ranch house and a motel owned by William Randolph Hearst are among some of the famous structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the California wildfires.

Los Angeles is a town full of landmarks, thanks to its co-starring role in over a century of filmed entertainment. Some famed spots — like the Hollywood Bowl, the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held — initially seemed imperiled by the Hollywood Hills fire, yet remained at least largely unharmed Thursday. But the fires have taken a toll on some familiar sites.

Palisades Charter High School

There was “significant damage” to Palisades Charter High School, though the main campus building stands. Founded in 1961 and built for a reported $6 million, the high school currently serves some 3,000 students throughout the Los Angeles area, though they were not in session this week.

FAMOUS CREDITS: De Palma’s 1976 adaptation of “Carrie,” starring Sissy Spacek as the outcast teen, is perhaps Pali High’s most recognizable credit. It’s also played high schools in the 2003 remake of “Freaky Friday,” with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the Kirsten Dunst movie “Crazy/Beautiful,” the Anne Hathaway film “Havoc,” the television series “Teen Wolf” and “American Vandal” and the music video for Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” Notable alumni include filmmaker J.J. Abrams, actors Jennifer Jason Leigh and Forest Whitaker, musician will.i.am, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Will Rogers’ ranch house

Will Rogers’ Western Ranch House, a property dating back to the 1920s, was completely destroyed in the Palisades Fire. Built on 186 acres in the Pacific Palisades area, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it had 31 rooms, corrals, a stable, riding ring, roping arena, polo field, golf course and hiking trails. It was where the famed actor (once one of the highest paid) and radio personality would ride horses and practice roping before his death in 1935. His widow, Betty Rogers, gave the property to the state in 1944 and it became a historic state park.

FAMOUS CREDITS: The state park was featured in the 1975 Barbra Streisand sequel “Funny Lady.”