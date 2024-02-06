All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 14, 2024

The Latin Grammys are almost here for a 25th anniversary celebration

The 2024

MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Shakira performs during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, in Seville, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP File)
FILE - Shakira performs during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, in Seville, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP File)Jose Breton/Invision/AP
FILE - Karol G poses with her Latin Grammy gramophone-shaped trophies for best urban album; album of the year; and best urban fusion/performance, during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, in Seville, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP File)
FILE - Karol G poses with her Latin Grammy gramophone-shaped trophies for best urban album; album of the year; and best urban fusion/performance, during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, in Seville, Spain, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP File)Invision
FILE - Carlos Vives poses in the press room with his Latin Grammy gramophone-shaped trophies awarded for best pop/rock and best contemporary tropical album, at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Carlos Vives poses in the press room with his Latin Grammy gramophone-shaped trophies awarded for best pop/rock and best contemporary tropical album, at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)John Locher/Invision/AP
FILE - Producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera arrives at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera arrives at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)John Locher/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives, the Latin Grammys Person of the Year, poses with CEO Manuel Abud, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Carlos Vives, the Latin Grammys Person of the Year, poses with CEO Manuel Abud, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Carin Leon arrives at the Latin Grammys Person of the Year award ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Carin Leon arrives at the Latin Grammys Person of the Year award ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards are here and back in Miami. It's a big year: the award show is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Latin music genres have never been bigger globally. So, what should you expect?

Édgar Barrera — the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Grupo Frontera and beyond — leads the 2024 Latin Grammy nominations for a second year in a row. This year, he’s up for nine awards; last year he received 13 nominations and won three.

Barrera is nominated for producer, songwriter, record and album of the year. He’s also nominated twice in the best Regional Mexican song category, and three times in the song of the year category, for his work on Shakira and Grupo Frontera’s “Entre Paréntesis”, Karol G’s “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” and Maluma and Carin León’s “Según Quién.”

Just behind Barrera are some of his collaborators, like Karol G and Bad Bunny. Those giants of reggaetón and beyond are tied with eight nominations each.

Colombian songwriter Keityn has six nods.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Latin Grammys will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and are being held at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Performers at this year’s bash include Barrera, Residente, Myke Towers, DJ Khaled, Jon Bon Jovi, Joe Jonas, Anitta, Becky G, Eladio Carrión, Grupo Frontera, Kali Uchis, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Carín León and many more.

The 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year recipient, Carlos Vives, will also perform. Past winners include Juanes, Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Solís, Rubén Blades and more.

There are also two new categories this year: best Latin electronic music performance, housed within the new electronic music field, and best contemporary Mexican music album.

The three-hour 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards telecast will air live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy