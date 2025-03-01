The Latest: Zelenskyy moves on after Oval Office blowout with Trump

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has flown to London after his heated encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

Here's the latest:

Zelenskyy expresses his thanks to the US people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced thanks to the “American people” and leadership, and hope for “strong relations”, less than a day after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

Ukraine had walked into the meeting prepared to sign a mineral deal with the U.S., hoping it would be a step toward a just ceasefire, but left empty handed.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are “very grateful to the United States for all the support,” and specifically thanked Trump and Congress alongside the “American people.”