All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

The Latest: Wind conditions are expected to worsen

After making some progress

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A destroyed Bank of America is seen on Sunset Boulevard in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in Pa cific Palisades, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A destroyed Bank of America is seen on Sunset Boulevard in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in Pa cific Palisades, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Cal Fire engine crew with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit hoses down a hotspot at a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A Cal Fire engine crew with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit hoses down a hotspot at a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS

After making some progress battling wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area, firefighters are preparing for a return of dangerous winds that could again stoke the flames Monday.

Here's the latest:

Death toll from the wildfires rises to 24

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After making some progress battling wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area, firefighters prepared for a return of dangerous winds that could again stoke the flames.

The relative calm Sunday allowed some people to return to previously evacuated areas. But even as containment increased in the worst of the fires, more bad news emerged from the ashes: The death toll surged late Sunday with an update from the Los Angeles County medical examiner. At least 16 people were missing, a number authorities said was also likely to rise.

▶ Read more about the latest on the wildfires

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 13
Hegseth could lead troops who'd face getting fired for actio...
WorldJan. 13
Jeff Bezos' space company calls off debut launch of massive ...
WorldJan. 13
Russian forces bypass a key stronghold in a bid to cut off i...
WorldJan. 13
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray ge...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Incoming Trump team is questioning civil servants at National Security Council about their loyalty
WorldJan. 13
Incoming Trump team is questioning civil servants at National Security Council about their loyalty
Dazzling Ice Castles draw tourists to New Hampshire and other states
WorldJan. 13
Dazzling Ice Castles draw tourists to New Hampshire and other states
Seoul's spy agency says North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine haven't shown desire to defect
WorldJan. 13
Seoul's spy agency says North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine haven't shown desire to defect
AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
WorldJan. 13
AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say
WorldJan. 13
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
WorldJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Ripples of Los Angeles fires continue as Meghan delays Netflix series launch, composer's works lost
WorldJan. 13
Ripples of Los Angeles fires continue as Meghan delays Netflix series launch, composer's works lost
What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict
WorldJan. 13
What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy