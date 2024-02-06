All sections
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

The Latest: White House claims victory in a showdown with Colombia over taking deported migrants

The White House is claiming victory

The Associated Press, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Miami International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Miami, after a flight from Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Miami International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Miami, after a flight from Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The White House is claiming victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

Here's the latest:

Some key moments from over the weekend

The Trump administration’s first weekend in office is already offering signals about how his next four years in the White House may unfold.

Here are some of the key moments:

Where things stand with Colombia

The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

Long close partners in anti-narcotics efforts, the U.S. and Colombia clashed Sunday over the deportation of migrants and imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in a show of what other countries could face if they intervene in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The White House held up the episode as a warning to other nations who might seek to impede his plans.

Earlier, the U.S. president had ordered visa restrictions, 25% tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would be raised to 50% in one week, and other retaliatory measures sparked by President Gustavo Petro’s decision to reject two Colombia-bound U.S. military aircraft carrying migrants after Petro accused Trump of not treating immigrants with dignity during deportation. Petro also announced a retaliatory 25% increase in Colombian tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump said the measures were necessary because Petro’s decision “jeopardized” national security in the U.S. by blocking the deportation flights.

▶ Read more about the U.S.-Colombia tariff showdown

