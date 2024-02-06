The White House is claiming victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.
Here's the latest:
The Trump administration’s first weekend in office is already offering signals about how his next four years in the White House may unfold.
Here are some of the key moments:
1. Pete Hegseth was quickly sworn in as defense secretary after dramatic Senate vote
2. Trump visited Las Vegas and leaned into his pledge to eliminate taxes on tips at a rally
3. The Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary
4. Trump fired about 17 independent inspectors general at government agencies, a sweeping action to remove oversight of his new administration
5. Trump changed the name of Alaska’s Denali back to Mount McKinley,but many Alaskans say they’ll never stop calling the mountain Denali.
6. Trump wants Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian refugees and floated a plan to ‘clean out’ Gaza. But the idea fell flat
7. Trump eliminated Biden’s “Justice 40” initiative, which required 40% of the benefits from certain environmental programs to go to hard-hit communities
The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.
Long close partners in anti-narcotics efforts, the U.S. and Colombia clashed Sunday over the deportation of migrants and imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in a show of what other countries could face if they intervene in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The White House held up the episode as a warning to other nations who might seek to impede his plans.
Earlier, the U.S. president had ordered visa restrictions, 25% tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would be raised to 50% in one week, and other retaliatory measures sparked by President Gustavo Petro’s decision to reject two Colombia-bound U.S. military aircraft carrying migrants after Petro accused Trump of not treating immigrants with dignity during deportation. Petro also announced a retaliatory 25% increase in Colombian tariffs on U.S. goods.
Trump said the measures were necessary because Petro’s decision “jeopardized” national security in the U.S. by blocking the deportation flights.
▶ Read more about the U.S.-Colombia tariff showdown
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.