Vice President JD Vance is appearing at the Munich Security Conference amid intense concern and uncertainty over the Trump administration’s foreign policy. He’s meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Friday for talks on how to negotiate a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor and five high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned rather than drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams in what the prosecutor called a “quid pro quo” aimed at forcing the Democratic-led city to comply with Trump’s immigration agenda.

And firings of federal workers are being felt in communities across the United States.

Here's the latest:

Zelenskyy says he will only agree to meet with Putin after common plan with Trump is negotiated

During the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy said he would only agree to meet in person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with U.S. President Trump.

He also said he believes Trump is the key to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that the U.S. president had given him his cellphone number.

Trump envoy Richard Grenell says he might run for California governor if Kamala Harris runs

Grenell, currently working on special projects for Trump, suggested he’d be interested in the 2026 race to succeed Democrat Gavin Newsom if the former vice president throws her hat in the ring.

“If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage … that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,” Grenell told reporters. “And I wouldn’t say no.”

Grenell spoke after taking part in Vice President JD Vance’s meetings with world leaders in Munich.

Harris hasn’t publicly expressed an interest in the governor’s race, but would be a heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Federal workers rally against government-wide layoffs

A large group of federal workers and labor activists rallied in Washington Friday morning against the layoffs.

Many wore masks to protect their identities, for fear of reprisal from the administration. One carried an enormous silver spoon covered in aluminum foil, in reference to the “Fork in the Road” letter informing federal workers of government-wide buyouts.

One rally-goer who identified himself as Jeff, held a “No One Voted for Elon Musk” sign. He said Democrats should be more forceful, saying “We can’t fight illegality with legality.”

▶ Read more about layoffs of federal workers

Zelenskyy calls for US and Europe to band together to support Ukraine in war against Russia

Zelenskyy spoke Friday at the Munich Security Conference, saying that the United States, including the Biden administration, never saw Ukraine as a NATO member.

He is expected to meet later with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Trump has upended years of steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine. Many observers, particularly in Europe, hope Vance will shed at least some light on Trump’s ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war following a phone call between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week.

▶ Read more about Zelenskyy and Vance’s comments at the Munich Security Conference

CDC to lose one-tenth of workforce under Trump administration job cuts

Nearly 1,300 probationary employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — roughly one-tenth of the agency’s workforce — are being forced out under the Trump administration’s move to get rid of all probationary employees.

The Atlanta-based agency’s leadership was notified of the decision on Friday morning. The verbal notice came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a meeting with CDC leaders, according to a federal official who was at the meeting. The official was not authorized to discuss it and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The affected employees are supposed to receive four weeks of paid administrative leave, the official said, adding that it wasn’t clear when individual workers would receive notice.

With a $9.2 billion core budget, the CDC is charged with protecting Americans from outbreaks and other public health threats. Before the cuts, the agency had about 13,000 employees, including more than 2,000 staff work in other countries.

JD Vance: ‘In Washington, there is a new sheriff in town’

The vice president warned Europe’s elected officials that they risk losing public support if they don’t quickly change course.

“If you’re running in fear of your own voters there’s nothing America can do for you,” he told the Munich security conference.

Vance’s speech made just a passing mention of the 3-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict at a time of intense concern and uncertainty over the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

▶ Read more on the Trump administration’s statements in Munich

Treasury watchdog begins audit of Musk DOGE team’s access to federal government’s payment system

The Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General said it was launching an audit of the security controls for the federal government’s payment system after Democratic senators raised red flags about the access provided to Trump aide Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team.

The audit will also review the past two years of the system’s transactions as it relates to Musk’s assertion of “alleged fraudulent payments,” according to a letter from Loren J. Sciurba, Treasury’s deputy inspector general, that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The audit marks part of the broader effort led by Democratic lawmakers and federal employee unions to provide transparency and accountability about DOGE’s activities under President Donald Trump’s Republican administration. The Musk team has pushed for access to the government’s computer systems and sought to remove tens of thousands of federal workers.

▶ Read more about the inspector general’s audit of US government payment system security

Education Department cuts over $300 million in contracts to help schools apply best practices

The Trump administration is cutting $336 million in contracts designed to help schools and states adopt best practices in the classroom.

An Education Department news release said officials uncovered “wasteful and ideologically driven spending” at 10 regional centers hired to help schools apply research such as “equity audits.”

The department said it plans to open new contracts to replace the Regional Educational Laboratories. They were ordered by Congress in 1965 and are still required under federal law, with a mission to support school policies that improve student outcomes.

Trump officials also cut four contracts for equity service centers totaling $33 million. Without providing evidence, the department said the centers supported “divisive training in DEI, Critical Race Theory and gender identity.”

‘Power of Europe and America in the world’ at stake in Russia-Ukraine talks

Vance met separately with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and said NATO members must spend more on their militaries.

Vance told Rutte that the Trump administration wants to ensure “that NATO does a little bit more burden sharing in Europe, so the United States can focus on some of our challenges in East Asia.”

Rutte agreed: “We have to grow up in that sense and spend much more.”

Steinmeier told the conference that how exactly the Russia-Ukraine war ends “will have a lasting influence on our security order and on the position of power of Europe and America in the world.”

▶ Read more on developments in Munich

Order to drop New York Mayor Adams’ case roils Justice Department as high-ranking officials resign

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, and five high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned Thursday after she refused an order to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a stunning escalation in a dayslong standoff over the Trump administration prioritizing political aims over criminal culpability.

Sassoon, a Republican who was interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, accused the department of acceding to a “quid pro quo” — dropping the case to ensure Adams’ help with Trump’s immigration agenda — and said she was “confident” the Democratic mayor committed the crimes spelled out in his indictment, and even more.