The International Criminal Court on Friday called on its member states to stand up against sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, saying that the move was an attempt to “harm its independent and impartial judicial work.”

And the embattled court got plenty of support from traditional U.S. allies in Europe who stood up against the Trump measure. Trump’s executive order on Thursday imposing sanctions on the court because of its investigations of Israel.

Neither nation recognizes the court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes over his military response in Gaza following the Hamas attack against Israel in October 2023.

Here's the latest:

House speaker and Israeli leader to meet

Friday's encounter is a make-up date because House Speaker Mike Johnson missed a scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Capitol.

That’s because the speaker and other congressional Republicans were at the White House Thursday in a meeting with Trump and other officials that stretched well into the late afternoon.

Trump popped in and out of the nearly five-hour meeting as the Republicans, who have struggled to agree on their agenda, hammered out differences in the Cabinet Room. They ended up staying so long they were served turkey-bacon sandwiches for lunch.