WorldDecember 10, 2024

The Latest: UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect is charged with murder in New York City

The Associated Press, Associated Press
New York Police officers arrive at Altoona Police Department, where a man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been taken into police custody for questioning, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Altoona, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
New York Police officers arrive at Altoona Police Department, where a man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been taken into police custody for questioning, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Altoona, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This booking photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)
This booking photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Police arrested a suspect in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO after a McDonald’s customer in Altoona, Pennsylvania, spotted a man who officers found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.

Luigi Nicholas Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family, had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday’s shooting of Brian Thompson, as well as writings suggesting anger with corporate America, police said.

Here's the latest:

The search for the suspect involved dogs, drones and scuba divers

Officers used New York City’s muscular surveillance system. Investigators analyzed DNA samples, fingerprints and internet addresses. Police went door to door looking for witnesses.

When an arrest came five days later, those sprawling investigative efforts shared credit with an alert civilian’s instincts. A customer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania noticed another patron who resembled the man in the oblique security-camera photos New York police had publicized.

Suspect is expected to be eventually be extradited to New York

He remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. By late Monday evening, prosecutors in Manhattan had added a charge of murder, according to an online court docket.

It’s unclear whether Luigi Nicholas Mangione has an attorney who can comment on the allegations. Asked at Monday’s arraignment whether he needed a public defender, Mangione asked whether he could “answer that at a future date.”

